Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club set to announce three signings after Sergio Aguero, Gini Wijnaldum talks about Barca rumours and more - 31 May 2021

Sergio Aguero has officially joined Barcelona. They are now on the verge of announcing three more major signings to kick start their summer transfer activities.

The 2020-21 season came to an underwhelming end for Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta and his board are now focusing on delivering on the transfer front despite their precarious financial condition. The club is set to bring in fresh talent and also offload some of their deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 May 2021.

Frenkie De Jong talks about Lionel Messi future and rumours about Barcelona signing Depay and Wijnaldum

Speaking to Dutch publication NU, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong discussed a number of topics ranging from Lionel Messi's contract situation to the potential signings of Wijnaldum and Depay. De Jong started off by admitting that the team's performance in the 2020-21 season was not good enough for a club of Barcelona's stature. He said:

“That is not good enough. As Barcelona you want more than one cup. Although the season has not been very bad, especially when you see where we come from.”

Asked about Lionel Messi's future, De Jong replied:

“I have the feeling he’s happy in Barcelona. I really hope he stays, because he helps us. He’s still the best player by far.

"It’s special to play with him. When I was twelve years old, he was already the best in the world. If the positions are the same and I can choose between playing Messi or someone else, I always choose Messi. It would be foolish not to. He’s the best ever.”

On rumours linking his compatriots Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay to Barcelona, he said:

“Wijnaldum and Depay? It remains to be seen what they do. I don’t know how serious it is. And maybe I know, but then I don’t tell."

Gini Wijnaldum makes Barcelona transfer claim

Gini Wijnaldum is all set to become a free agent and he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. His agent, Humphry Nijman, and legal adviser, Jan Kabalt, had touched down in Catalonia to discuss a 3-year deal for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Now speaking to the Spanish press, Wijnaldum has discussed the rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona. He said:

"I cannot deny the contacts. I have just signed off from Liverpool and it is an interesting situation for many clubs. My agent has been there and is in the picture. There is no denying that. But I can't say anything else about it yet.

"The situation right now is that as of July 1st, I'm not a Liverpool player anymore. We will see what I will do in the next couple of weeks,” he wrote on social media. I will rest a little bit and then go to the national team. I will have a look at my story and how everything went. The fans deserve to know the story behind it."

Sergio Aguero joins Barcelona; club to announce Eric Garcia's signing shortly

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer. He will sign a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season and will have a buy-out clause of €100 million.

Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona will announce the signing of Eric Garcia within the next few days. The 20-year-old will reportedly sign a contract until 2026. Gini Wijnaldum and Emerson Royal are the other two major signings that are set to be announced. Wijnaldum and Emerson will both sign contracts until June 2024.

