Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo was close to Camp Nou move, Catalans want Marc Pubill, and more - February 5, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie against Valencia on Thursday, February 6, at the Mestalla. Hansi Flick's team will arrive at the game in high spirits following their 1-0 win over Alaves last weekend.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he could have ended up at Camp Nou early in his career. Elsewhere, the Catalans have set their sights on Marc Pubill.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 5, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo was close to Camp Nou move

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he was once in talks to join Barcelona. The Portuguese superstar rose through the ranks at Sporting, where he caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary Scot brought Ronaldo to Manchester United and transformed him into a world-beater. Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils in 2009 to join Real Madrid and went on to become a club legend.

However, speaking recently to El Chiringuito, Ronaldo stated that he could have joined the Catalans before moving to Old Trafford.

“I could have signed for Barça when I was playing for Sporting Lisbon. I was with someone from the club and they wanted to sign me, but it didn’t happen. They wanted to sign me that year and join them the following year. But Manchester wanted me for that year,” said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 20 goals from 34 games against Barcelona in his career.

Barcelona want Marc Pubill

Marc Pubill

Barcelona have identified Marc Pubill as an option to reinforce their right-back position, according to SPORT. The Spaniard was close to moving to Camp Nou last summer on loan with a buy option, but a transfer failed due to a lack of salary space.

Pubill won the Olympic Gold with his nation last year and has been a regular for Almeria so far. The Catalans have retained their interest in the 21-year-old and believe that he could be the long-term solution to their right-back position.

Hansi Flick has deployed Jules Kounde in the role this season but desires a specialist for the job. A final decision regarding the player's future will be made in March.

Ronald Araujo opens up on renewal

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has revealed that he feels valued at Barcelona after extending his stay at Camp Nou. The Uruguayan's previous contract was due to expire in 2026, but he signed a new deal until 2031 last month.

Speaking recently, as cited by Victor Navarro, Araujo insisted that he is willing to give his life for the Catalans.

“I am happy to continue for many more years. I will give my life for this club. I was always very calm and clear about what I wanted. I am happy with how things turned out. I think it is reflected in the years I have signed,” said Araujo.

He continued:

“I always had it clear but in the end, we were negotiating a contract and we didn’t know how it would happen. Now I feel valued, which is what is important. I was clear about staying.”

Araujo missed the first half of the season due to injury and has registered seven appearances for Barcelona since returning to full fitness.

