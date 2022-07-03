Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barca, Ousmane Dembele close to signing new contract and more - 3 July 2022

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who has told Manchester United he wants to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 July 2022.

Joan Laporta offers update on Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been linked with Barcelona this summer. At an event held in S'Agaró (via Sport), Barcelona president offered an update on their pursuit of the Brazilian. Laporta said:

“We have spoken with Leeds. I don’t think it will offend them [to say so] because we have spoken personally [with Raphinha] and we are in communication, but there are also other clubs that want Raphinha and have made their offers.

“We know that the player would like to come to Barcelona."

On Barcelona's pursuit of Lewandowski, Laporta said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Robert Lewandowski is an FC Bayern player and I prefer to keep this situation quiet. Everyone knows that he is a great player, We’re really happy that he wants to join Barça and we are very flattered, but we have all the respect for Bayern Munich, which is one of the best clubs in the world.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.

@ReshadRahman_ Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds”.“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”. Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “Raphinha wants to come at Barça. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds”. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCB“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.@ReshadRahman_ https://t.co/lO8d7LqEC4

Ousmane Dembele close to agreeing new contract

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

Ousmane Dembele has officially become a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June. But according to Sport, he is closer than ever to signing a new contract with the Catalans.

If he does agree to kick on at Barcelona beyond this summer, the Frenchman will sign a deal that runs until June 2024. It is claimed in the report that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has played a crucial role in bringing negotiations to this point.

The Barcelona manager reportedly instigated the latest meeting between the club and Dembele's representatives.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barcelona

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

It was reported last night by several outlets and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano that Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer. The legendary Portuguese striker is frustrated with the lack of ambition shown by Manchester United in the summer transfer window and wants out.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Barcelona the opportunity to sign his superstar client. Mendes shares a good working relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and might be banking on that to secure a move to the Camp Nou for Ronaldo.

However, given that the 37-year-old was a loyal servant of Real Madrid for nine years, between 2009 and 2018, it is unlikely that he will want to tarnish his legacy by joining their arch-rivals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far