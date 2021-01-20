Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: David Alaba wants Barca move, Lionel Messi makes u-turn on future and more: 20 January 2021

Barcelona could really derail Real Madrid's plans if their new president approves a move for David Alaba.

The defeat in the final of the Spanish Super Cup has definitely reigned in a dark cloud over Barcelona for the time being. However, away from the field, a couple of things seem to be working out for the Cules.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 January 2021.

Ronald Koeman says he would say yes to Neymar and Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo recently fuelled speculation over Lionel Messi's future by stating their interest in the 33-year-old. He told France Football:

"Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list."

However, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has brushed off Leonardo's comments by replying in kind. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's Round of 32 game in the Copa Del Rey against Cornella on Thursday, Koeman said:

"If you ask me if I have interest in Neymar or Mbappe I would say yes, so it's the same," the Blaugrana boss told a press conference on Wednesday. We do not know what will happen and I cannot comment on them (the rumours about Messi leaving), I only know that we seek to have the best possible squad."

Joan Laporte insists Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona

Joan Laporta is the favourite to become the Barcelona president in a few days. Laporta insists that Lionel Messi's issues at the club have been resolved and that the legendary Argentine wants to kick on at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi had been quite vocal about the club's lack of initiative in addressing its shortcomings. During the last summer transfer window, he also informed the club about his desire to leave. However, he ended up staying put.

Messi has now entered the final months of his contract at Barcelona and will become a free agent if he does not extend his deal over the next few months. Laporta, however, insists that Messi stays focused on winning the Champions League with Barcelona and that he wants to remain at the club.

The Mirror quotes Laporta:

"Messi is now totally focused on catching Atletico Madrid in La Liga and playing the Paris Saint-Germain tie in the Champions League. I see him more and more happy, he is enjoying it.

"I know that he wants to stay and I know that he will do everything in his power to stay as long as the club can offer him an offer that suits him."

David Alaba holding out for Barcelona

According to Sky Sport Germany, David Alaba is waiting for Barcelona to make an offer before making a decision on his future. The Bayern Munich defender will be out of contract in the summer and is presently free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Austrian international but the latest reports claim that Alaba and his entourage are waiting to hold talks with Joan Laporta should he win the Barcelona presidential election and see if they'd be willing to make an offer. Only then will Alaba make a decision on his future.