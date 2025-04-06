Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: EPL duo want Catalans ace, club plan Jules Kounde renewal, and more - April 6, 2025

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at home on Saturday, April 5, in LaLiga. Gavi gave his team the lead in the seventh minute, but it wasn't enough to earn all three points.
Meanwhile, two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for a Catalans starlet. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to extend Jules Kounde's stay at Camp Nou.
On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 6, 2025.
Manchester City and Liverpool want Lamine Yamal
Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Lamine Yamal's situation at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old forward is already an established star at Camp Nou and has registered 13 goals and 19 assists from 42 games this season.
Yamal's contract with the Catalans expires in 2026, and the club is expected to tie him down to a new deal as soon as he turns 18 this summer. However, it is now believed that the LaLiga giants' financial disarray could put a dent in their plans.
Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona do not have space in their wage bill to include Yamal's new deal. This situation has raised concerns about a renewal, putting clubs across the continent on high alert.
Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping informed of the situation and would like to move for the player if he becomes available next summer. However, such a scenario is highly unlikely.
Despite their monetary issues, the LaLiga giants remain confident of opening up space in their wage structure to accommodate Yamal's new contract. As such, the player is unlikely to leave Camp Nou any time soon.
Barcelona plan Jules Kounde renewal
Barcelona are planning to hand Jules Kounde a new deal, according to journalist Miguel Rico. The French defender has been an omnipresent figure under Hansi Flick this season, appearing in all 47 games.
All but three of them have been starts, signifying the German manager's immense trust in Kounde. The 26-year-old's contract, however, expires at the end of next season, adding to speculation regarding his future.
However, the Catalans are already planning to extend Kounde's stay at Camp Nou. The LaLiga giants have already tied down the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo to new deals earlier this year. Barcelona have now turned their attention to Kounde, while the player is also eager to stay.
Frenkie de Jong likely to stay at Camp Nou
Frenkie de Jong is expected to stay at Barcelona beyond the summer unless he receives a massive proposal to leave, according to journalist Miguel Rico. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily involved in recent games under Hansi Flick.
While his contract expires in less than 18 months, the Catalans are already considering a renewal. Sporting director Deco is eager to keep hold of the 27-year-old, given his importance to Flick.
A renewal won't be a straightforward affair, given the player's exorbitant wages and the club's poor financial situation. However, De Jong is settled at Camp Nou and wants to stay as well, so as things stand, a move is unlikely.