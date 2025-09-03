Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Fermin Lopez opens up on failed Chelsea move, Catalans focus on duo's renewal, and more - September 3, 2025

Barcelona have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2025/26 campaign under Hansi Flick. The reigning champions have registered two wins and one draw from their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez has shed light on rumours linking him with an exit from Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are working on the renewal of two key players.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from September 3, 2025.

Fermin Lopez opens up on failed Chelsea move

Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez never considered an exit from Barcelona this summer, the player has re. The Spanish midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.

Given the Catalans' poor finances, it was initially believed that that they would consider the 22-year-old's exit. However, the transfer never materialized amid reports that the reigning Spanish champions had put a €90m price tag on his head.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lopez insisted that he dreams of being successful at Camp Nou.

“My priority has always been to be at Barcelona. I arrived when I was 12; it was my dream to be here, to be able to reach the first team. It’s always a compliment when there’s interest from other clubs, but the truth is, I always had the idea of staying at Barça and being able to succeed here,” said Lopez.

The 22-year-old also said that he was grateful for the support from fans, who urged him to stay.

“Yes, it’s true. Not just this week, but since I joined the first team, I’ve felt very loved by the culés. It’s appreciated that I’m an important player for Barça,” said Lopez.

Lopez has appeared twice this season under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona focus on Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia registration

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are working to tie Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia to new deals, according to MARCA. Both players are in the final year of their contracts, but want to stay at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are also prioritising their stay, as De Jong and Garcia are both key parts of Hansi Flick's plans. The LaLiga champions have already opened talks with the duo and hope to get the process completed at the earliest.

Inigo Martinez opens up on Camp Nou exit

Inigo Martinez

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has shed light on his decision to leave Camp Nou this summer. The Spanish defender terminated his contract with the Catalans to move to Al-Nassr as a free agent last month.

Speaking to Jijantes, Martinez recalled having a conversation with Hansi Flick ahead of the move.

“I had a conversation with Hansi at one of the plane’s emergency exits. We discussed the situation, and the manager was in shock. I told him I had an offer I considered irresistible,” said Martinez.

He continued:

“It wasn’t easy; I had to make the decision very quickly. At the time, I thanked the club for making my departure easier; not all of them do that. Last year was the best of my career, but I thought it was very difficult for me to stay another year.”

Martinez played a key role in Barcelona's domestic treble triumph last season.

