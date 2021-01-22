Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: French midfielder waiting for offer from Barca, Spanish FA makes decision on Barcelona's appeal to overturn Lionel Messi's ban and more- 22 January 2021 

Barcelona are in a great position to sign one of the best young French midfielders right now.

Barcelona had to dig deep and grind out a positive result against Cornella last night in the Copa Del Rey Round of 32 matchup last night. The club is eagerly waiting for the presidential elections to get done with so that they can make some moves in the transfer window before it draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barceona from 22 January 2021.

Ronald Koeman unhappy with his players for their performance against Cornella

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona had to grind to get a win against Segunda B Division side Cornella in the Copa Del Rey last night. Cornella pushed the game into extra-time and manager Ronald Koeman was not happy with his players for not putting the game to bed and missing two penalties.

In his post-match interview, Ronald Koeman laid into his players and said that they shouldn't be happy after a performance like that. He said,

“We have qualified through the tie, but we cannot be happy because we have scored goals, we have missed two penalties and we must have more responsibility in this type of game.”

Barcelona produced a performance that was far from convincing. Koeman can be excused for wanting a stronger reaction from his players in the game against a much weaker opponent in Cornella.

Spanish FA rejects Barcelona's appeal over Lionel Messi's red card

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Lionel Messi was sent off in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao for swinging across Asier Villalibre's head. He has been handed a two-match ban. Barcelona had appealed to get the ban lifted but the Spanish FA has now rejected it.

Gil Manzano, the referee, dismissed Lionel Messi for using 'excessive force' against his opponent while the ball was away from him. Messi was fouled several times on the night and Koeman backed his player and said that it was a case of frustration boiling over.

He said:

'I can understand what Messi did. I don't know how many times they fouled him, and it's normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly.'

Messi sees red for an off-the-ball swing. pic.twitter.com/PAW8cm95OR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2021

Houssem Aouar waiting for offer from Barcelona or Real Madrid

Houssem Aouar

According to ESPN (via Calciomercato), Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar wants to join one of Barcelona or Real Madrid. The report claims that the Frenchman is awaiting a call from the Spanish giants.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Aouar but the 22-year-old only sees Paris Saint-Germain and the Bianconeri as his backup plans. Aouar's relationship with Lyon has deteriorated after falling out with Rudi Garcia's coaching staff and he is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.