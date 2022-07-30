Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong adopts harsh stance over Barca stay, Club to push to sign Chelsea star and more - 30 July 2022

Barcelona have quite a few things to sort out as it looks like the Frenkie de Jong transfer saga could come to a rather unsavory conclusion this summer.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, roping in some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 July 2022.

Xavi discusses potential Lionel Messi return

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

Speaking to the press ahead of their final pre-season game against New York Red Bulls FC, Barcelona manager Xavi said he'd love to have Lionel Messi back at the club. On being asked whether the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returning to the Camp Nou is a possibility, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“I would like Messi’s time at Barça not to have ended. I think he deserves a second stage here. I wish so. If the question is whether I would like him to come back? The answer is a resounding yes.”

On potential departures, Xavi said:

“We have to find solutions for the departures. We have until August 31.”

Barcelona to push for Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

After securing the services of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, Barcelona are now set to turn their attention to signing Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans will push to sign the Spaniard despite rubbing the Blues the wrong way by hijacking their moves for Raphinha and Kounde.

Azpilicueta wants to join Barcelona but won't force an exit from Chelsea as he wants to be respectable to the club he has been at for a decade. As such, the possibility of a deal being agreed depends entire on the two clubs.

Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not want to let Azpilicueta leave.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now.Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected. Barcelona will push again for César Azpilicueta in the next days. Azpi wants Barcelona move but he's gonna be professional with Chelsea, so depends on the two clubs now. 🇪🇸 #CFC Jules Koundé will sign with Barça until June 2027, it's gonna be a five year deal as expected.

Frenkie de Jong won't give into Barcelona's 'blackmail'

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with an exit this summer. According to AS (via Barca Universal), De Jong's agent Alu Dursun has told Barcelona that he won't allow the Catalans to blackmail or bully the player into a transfer or wage reduction.

Barcelona need the Dutchman to either leave the club or agree to a salary reduction in order to help them register their new signings. He doesn't want to do either of those things but it looks like these are the only two options available to him.

De Jong has reportedly been asked to take a 40-50% wage reduction. Otherwise, Barcelona will be forced to sell him to Manchester United, who have been looking to sign him all summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"I can say there is a strong possibility he stays & I will do my best for him to stay at Barcelona". Can you categorically confirm de Jong won't join Man United? Laporta to @CBSSportsGolazo : "In football you never know. It all depends on the different parties"."I can say there is a strong possibility he stays & I will do my best for him to stay at Barcelona". Can you categorically confirm de Jong won't join Man United? Laporta to @CBSSportsGolazo: "In football you never know. It all depends on the different parties". 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC"I can say there is a strong possibility he stays & I will do my best for him to stay at Barcelona". https://t.co/wPk2R4gF6f

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far