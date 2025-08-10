Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong close to renewal, Catalans eyeing defensive addition, more - August 10, 2025

Barcelona welcome Como to the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, August 10, in the Joan Gamper trophy. The Catalans are preparing for the upcoming campaign after an impressive season under Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong is all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions remain open to the possibilities of signing a new defender this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 10, 2025.

Frenkie de Jong close to renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is close to signing a new deal with Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder was a crucial player for Hansi Flick last season, even though he missed the start of the campaign with injury.

De Jong wasn't a guaranteed starter once he regained full fitness, but managed to convince the Dutch manager as the season progressed. The 28-year-old would go on to become one of the vital cogs in the Catalans' midfield in the second half of the campaign, and helped them secure the domestic treble.

De Jong ended the season with two goals and two assists from 46 games. However, the player's contract is due to expire next summer, and there has been significant speculation regarding his future.

The Dutchman had a strained relationship with the LaLiga giants a year ago, but things have improved in recent times. Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and are eager to keep him at the club.

Talks for a new deal have progressed well, and a renewal is now in sight. Frenkie de Jong will soon sign a new deal with the Catalans until 2029.

Barcelona eyeing defensive addition

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is open to the possibility of defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window, according to SPORT. Barcelona parted ways with Inigo Martinez this week, with the Spaniard moving to Al-Nassr as a free agent.

The Catalans were previously not considering a new defender this year as they are well stocked at the back. However, Martinez's sudden departure has forced a change in plans.

The LaLiga champions haven't ruled out a move for a versatile defender, especially since Flick had previously asked the club to reinforce the full-back positions. However, any transfer will depend on Barcelona's ability to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule before the end of the summer.

Catalans considering Andreas Christensen renewal

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are ready to tie Andreas Christensen down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The Danish defender was sidelined for almost the entire 2024-25 campaign due to injuries.

Christensen has entered the final year of his contract and was previously expected to leave this summer in search of regular football. However, Inigo Martinez's departure has changed his position with the Catalans.

The 29-year-old is well-regarded by the coaching staff, and the Catalans are now planning to tie him down to a one-year extension. The former Chelsea man always wanted to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou. The LaLiga giants are likely to initiate renewal talks with the player's entourage once the transfer window closes.

