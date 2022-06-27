Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Frenkie de Jong set to join Manchester United, Ousmane Dembele's stance on Chelsea offer revealed and more - 27 June 2022

Barcelona have to sell some players this summer and they might be on the verge of offloading one of their best midfielders.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 June 2022.

Chelsea slap €13 million price tag on Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Chelsea veteran has a year remaining on his contract and although the Blues are ready to let him leave the club, they won't sell him for a nominal amount.

According to Sport, Chelsea want €13 million for the 32-year-old defender. Azpilicueta has reportedly informed Thomas Tuchel that he is willing to put in a transfer request to force his exit from the club.

Azpilicueta reportedly wanted to leave on a free transfer but is now hoping that Chelsea will accept a small fee for him. Barcelona are looking for a stopgap solution at right-back after letting Dani Alves leave as a free agent.

Ousmane Dembele not convinced by Chelsea offer

Ousmane Dembele is yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona. His current contract expires at the end of June and several European giants have registered an interest in him. As per SPORT, Chelsea are one of the clubs that are interested in him but their offer has not convinced the French winger.

As a result, Dembele's prospects don't look too bright right now and he has lost some amount of negotiating power with Barcelona. At this rate, he might have to settle for a deal worth much less than what he was hoping for at Barcelona.

Chelsea have reportedly been warned about Dembele's niggling injury problems. They have prioritized signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

The report adds that while Chelsea's offer is a bit more lucrative than Barcelona's modest proposal, it is not convincing enough for Dembele to move to a different club in a different country.

Barcelona and Manchester United close to reaching agreement for Frenkie de Jong

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United and Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has been heavily linked with the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United reportedly submitted an improved bid for De Jong last week after their initial offer of €60 million was rejected by Barcelona. Sources close to the club have reportedly revealed that it is is now a matter of "when, not if" the transfer is finalized.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for De Jong's signing. The Dutch midfielder thrived under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

