Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick eyeing more signings, Frenkie de Jong close to renewal, and more - June 30, 2025

Barcelona are working to upgrade their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The Catalans have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol to strengthen their goalkeeper department.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick is pushing for further additions to his roster this summer. Elsewhere, Frenkie de Jong is all set to commit his future with the LaLiga champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 30, 2025.

Hansi Flick eyeing more signings

Nico Williams

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to further reinforce the squad before the end of the summer transfer window, according to SPORT. The German manager has been a revelation since taking charge of the Catalans last summer.

Ad

Trending

Flick guided his team to a domestic treble, and even took them to the Champions League semifinal, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Inter Milan. The German manager believes that the LaLiga champions still need a couple of signings to compete with the best teams in Europe next season.

Barcelona have secured Joan Garcia, and are hot on the heels of Roony Bardghji and Nico Williams at the moment. However, Flick also wants a new specialist right-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde.

Ad

The Frenchman was outstanding for the Catalans in the 2024-25 campaign, but his back-up, Hector Fort, is inexperienced. As such, Kounde was overworked in a draining season, and the German manager wants to avoid a repeat by signing a new face.

Meanwhile, Flick also wants more cover for Robert Lewandowski in his roster. The LaLiga champions are planning to sign a proper replacement for the ageing striker in 2026, but the German manager wants a short-term fix this summer.

Ad

Frenkie de Jong close to renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is close to extending his stay at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The report adds that the Dutchman's renewal could be a big help in Barcelona's efforts to register Nico Williams ahead of the new season.

Ad

The Catalans are working to sign the Athletic Bilbao forward, but there are concerns that the club could struggle to fit him in their wage structure. However, there now appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel now.

De Jong is all set to commit his future to the LaLiga champions until 2029. Interestingly, Barcelona have structured the contract to include deferred payments, which could temporarily free up space in their wage bill to register Williams.

Ad

Barcelona failed twice in their attempts to sign Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria

Barcelona failed twice in their attempts to sign Angel Di Maria twice, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentinean forward is one of the biggest names in world football, and has enjoyed tremendous success in his career so far.

Ad

The Catalans apparently had the chance to secure his services in January 2018, when he was part of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Parisians were ready to let him go, but their €80m values saw a deal break down.

The LaLiga giants also had the opportunity to sign Fideo for free in 2022 after his contract expired, but were beaten to the player by Juventus. Di Maria is all set to leave Benfica this summer to return to former club Rosario Central.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More