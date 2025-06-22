Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick wants Raphinha stay, Catalans eyeing Argentina ace, and more - June 22, 2025

Barcelona are planning to use this summer's transfer window to add more quality to their already impressive squad. The Catalans secured a domestic treble last season, but were knocked out of the Champions League in the semifinals by Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick is adamant that Raphinha cannot be sold this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are interested in an Argentine striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 22, 2025.

Hansi Flick wants Raphinha stay

Raphinha's future remains unclear

Hansi Flick has informed Barcelona that Raphinha cannot be sold this summer, according to Gerard Romero. The Brazilian forward's future at Camp Nou has come under scrutiny following the Catalans' pursuit of Nico Williams.

Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga champions have already agreed personal terms with the Spaniard. Meanwhile, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Marcus Rashford in recent times, further complicating matters for Raphinha.

However, Flick is adamant that the 28-year-old remains indispensable to his plans and has informed the club of the same. Raphinha was also linked with an exit from Camp Nou last summer when the Catalans were trying to sign Nico Williams.

However, the Brazilian went on to register the best campaign of his career, scoring 34 goals and setting up 25 more from 57 games to help his team secure a domestic treble. The German manager is willing to make some adjustments to accommodate both Nico Williams and Raphinha in his starting XI if needed in the upcoming season. However, Flick considers the Brazilian an 'untouchable' member of his roster, while the player is also settled at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eyeing Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have identified Julian Alvarez as the ideal successor for Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, according to Diario SPORT. The Argentinean striker is enjoying a fantastic campaign with Atletico Madrid, plundering 29 goals from 56 games so far.

His efforts have already turned heads at Camp Nou. The Catalans are planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, who is due to turn 37 in September.

The Polish striker was on fire for the LaLiga champions in the 2024-25 campaign, but he cannot be expected to continue forever. Barcelona want to sign a replacement for him next summer and have found their man in Alvarez. However, the 25-year-old is under contract with Los Rojiblancos until 2030, so prisng him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Hansi Flick wants Fermin Lopez to stay

Fermin Lopez

Hansi Flick wants Fermin Lopez to continue at Camp Nou next season, according to journalist Gerard Romero. Barcelona are likely to turn to player sales this summer to address their poor finances, adding to speculation regarding Lopez's future.

The Spaniard was very impressive under the German manager this season, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games. The Catalans are not actively looking to let him go, but could be tempted to consider his departure for a premium fee.

However, Flick is gunning for Lopez's stay beyond the summer, as he values the 22-year-old's work ethic and attacking output. The player also has no plans to leave Camp Nou at the moment.

