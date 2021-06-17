Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta delivers major update on Lionel Messi, Barca interested in Manchester City midfielder Guardiola has agreed to sell and more - 17 June 2021 

Lionel Messi is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona. But club president Joan Laporta has given us what could be the biggest development yet in the situation.

Barcelona have shown a lot of determination this summer transfer window. They have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents. Memphis Depay is now all set to be added to that list. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission this summer and Ronald Koeman looks set to finally have the squad depth he has been asking for.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 June 2021.

Ronald Koeman confirms Memphis Depay to Barcelona is almost done

Following Memphis Depay's admission that he wants to play for Ronald Koeman, the Barcelona manager has confirmed that the deal is almost done. Speaking to reporters, Koeman said:

"Memphis said something about it today and I can confirm that. It's not signed yet, but it's almost there. I wanted to get it in January, if it happens now, that's great. We know what we can do together."

He also opened up about the club missing out on Gini Wijnaldum. Koeman was keen to sign Wijnaldum but Paris Saint-Germain hijacked Barcelona's move for the midfielder. He said:

“That also had to do with the situation at Barcelona. Another party has intervened. I talked to Gini about it and it was up to him to make the choice.”

Bernardo Silva has been promised a 'summer exit' and Barcelona are interested

According to multiple reports, Pep Guardiola had promised playmaker Bernardo Silva last year that he could leave the club this summer. The Portuguese international had a rather underwhelming season by his own standards and is looking for a way out.

Daily Mail claims that Manchester City are willing to sell Bernardo Silva to fund moves for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. Journalist Duncan Castles lent credence to this on Reach PLC's Transfer Window Podcast (via TeamTalk). Castles says Silva's representatives will use the private agreement between Guardiola and Silva as leverage to force an exit.

“In the case of Bernardo, there is an additional element of leverage from the player’s side. He asked to leave Manchester City last summer and was given to go ahead assuming an appropriate offer came in. Barcelona were interested in signing him that summer but the deal didn’t happen.

“He then had a conversation with Pep Guardiola during that period I’m told in which Guardiola told him ‘if you give me another season, I will allow you to leave (in 2021).

“Bernardo is not unhappy with Manchester City as a team even though his playing time declined last season. He has basically had enough of English football and the climate. He wants another league to play in. But he has the promise from Guardiola and his representatives are using that to secure him an exit.”

Castles added that Barcelona are doing their bit to try to lure the player and have already made an informer offer to the midfielder. Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in Silva.

“Barcelona are interested again and have made an informal proposal to the player. They then have to get a transaction that works for Man City and satisfies their valuation.

“They value him highly and in their ideal world they would get a large cash offer from Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and they could take the money to try and sign Jack Grealish and a centre-forward.”

Man City slap £51m pricetag on Bernardo Silva with agent in talks with Atletico and Barcelona https://t.co/6YfIxhDyYG — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 16, 2021

Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona and FFP is holding up contract extension

Barcelona fans will be relieved to learn that Lionel Messi indeed has his mind set on staying at the club. Club president Joan Laporta confirmed the same and said that financial regulations are causing the process to be delayed.

Laporta said:

“Leo Messi's boots will continue on the Camp Nou pitch. He wants to stay. I do not contemplate a no. It isn't easy. We'll do what we can. There is no need to seduce him, he is determined if there are a series of circumstances to stay.

"He is OK but he hasn't signed yet. Kun Aguero tells him every day: 'Sign that, we will play together'."

Laporta added that the club will need to sell some of their players before they can extend Messi's contract.

"In economic terms, he has made it very easy, but financial fair play is another battleground. We have to follow the rules, we will follow them. There will be more sales and loans. Without paying a transfer fee. We will do a lot of loans, because we have a very high sports payroll compared to other clubs."

President Laporta: "Messi's continuity? I'm calm. Things are going well. I think Messi will continue at the Camp Nou. I don't contemplate a 'no' from him. He wants to stay." [via cope] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 16, 2021

