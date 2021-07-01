Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta provides update on Lionel Messi's contract extension, Club to rival Real Madrid for AS Roma star and more - 1 July 2021

Lionel Messi has officially become a free agent and Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed what is happening behind the scenes.

Barcelona's summer transfer activities have started off on a good note. They've signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta is a man on a mission this summer but his job is not even half done right now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 July 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Miralem Pjanic

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic is tipped to leave the club this summer. The Bosnian international failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou after joining from Juventus last summer. He has fallen out of favour with Ronald Koeman and is now all set to leave the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to find a new club for Pjanic as they need to trim their wage bill. Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in the midfielder. Spurs want to sign Pjanic on a loan deal but the player's wish is to return to Serie A with Juventus.

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid for Leonardo Spinazzola

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have entered the race for AS Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola. The 28-year-old has been a star for Italy at Euro 2020. Spinazzola also had an impressive season in 2020-21. He scored two goals and provided eight assists in 39 matches across all competitions this past season.

Real Madrid have been linked with Spinazzola for a while but they will now face competition from arch-rivals Barcelona. The Catalans are on the lookout for a left-back as they are all set to offload Jordi Alba's deputy Junior Firpo.

Second Star of the Match award at #EURO2020 for Leonardo Spinazzola 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/WN5ubWvSU6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 26, 2021

Joan Laporta insists everything is going well with respect to Lionel Messi's contract extension

Bolivia v Argentina: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona has expired. But Joan Laporta insists there is no reason to panic as everything is going well and the club is looking to work out the best solution for both parties. He said (via Onda Cero):

“We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is going well, we have the issue of fair play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties.

“I would like to announce that he is staying but at the moment I cannot say it because we are in the process of looking for the best solution for both parties.”

Will Messi renew?



Joan Laporta laughs and replies: "Relax." pic.twitter.com/vWg642WMkC — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 1, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith