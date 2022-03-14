Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Jordi Cruyff provides update on Ousmane Dembele contract situation, Barca to offer bumper deal for 23-year-old defender and more - 14 March 2023

Barcelona will look to rejig their squad in the summer but there are also players at the club they are desperate to hold on to.

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 4-0 last night at the Camp Nou. The Catalans have showcased good form in recent weeks and are currently third in the La Liga table. Despite their financial problems, they are expected to revamp their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 March 2023.

Xavi heaps praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Barcelona produced an utterly dominant performance to beat Osasuna 4-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday night. Ferran Torres bagged a brace while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riqui Puig got on the scoresheet as well for the Catalans.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was ecstatic with the win and lauded Aubameyang for the impact he has had since joining the club in January. Speaking to the press after the match, Xavi said:

"Aubameyang is a present that has fallen out of the sky. It's not just [the goals], it's how he trains and his professionalism. He's an example, [all the players] are."

Jordi Cruyff offers update on Ousmane Dembele contract situation

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's current contract with Barcelona expires this summer. The club tried to extend his contract earlier this season but the Frenchman's exorbitant wage demands caused negotiations to reach a standstill.

Despite his future remaining unresolved, Dembele has turned in some great performances for Barcelona in recent weeks. He provided two assists as Barcelona beat Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona advisor Jordi Cruyff has now revealed that despite his upturn in form, Dembele's contract situation continues to be complicated.

In an interview with Sport, Cruyff said:

“The situation in respect to the renovation of Dembélé is not easy. I believe that what is most important is that he continues helping the team and the rest will come.

“He has had a good game, like many players that are out of contact and search for a better contract.

“He continues helping the team to achieve the best objectives and aside from that, we cannot control.”

Barcelona to offer Ronald Araujo improved deal

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ronald Araujo has established himself as arguably the best defender at the club over the course of the season. The Uruguayan international joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River and has now become an indispensable member of the starting lineup.

Araujo's current contract with the Catalans expires in the summer of 2023. Top European sides like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring his situation. According to SPORT, Barcelona have now decided to improve their contract extension offer for Araujo in a bid to tie him down to a new deal.

Araujo has rejected two proposals from Barcelona already and the Catalans have been informed about his demands. As such, the Catalans are now preparing to table an improved offer which is close to Araujo's expectations.

