Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga ace turns down Monaco, Nico Williams eager to join Catalans, and more - June 28, 2025

Barcelona are looking to add more quality to their roster before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The Catalans are coming off a great season under Hansi Flick, where they secured a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, a veteran goalkeeper has turned down a move to Monaco this summer. Elsewhere, Nico Williams is keen to move to Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 28, 2025.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen turns down Monaco

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has turned down a move to AS Monaco this summer, according to MARCA. The German custodian's future at Barcelona has been thrown up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer.

Ter Stegen endured an injury ravaged 2024-25 campaign, prompting the Catalans to sign Wojciech Szczesny last October. The Polish goalkeeper has been a revelation this season, and is expected to sign an extension soon.

As things stand, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, and the LaLiga champions are already working to move him on this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Monaco are ready to offer the 33-year-old a chance to resurrect his career away from Barcelona.

Ter Stegen, however, has turned down the Ligue 1 giants, as he plans to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick. The Catalans, meanwhile, have a surplus of goalkeepers in their roster at the moment, and are eager for the German to leave. They are now hoping that Ter Stegen will reconsider his stance in the coming days.

Nico Williams eager to join Barcelona

Nico Williams

Nico Williams is desperate to join Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Carlo Monfort. The Catalans also wanted to sign the Spanish forward last year, but the player was unsure of the move and ended up staying with Athletic Bilbao.

Williams regrets that decision and is ready to make amends this summer. The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new left-forward and apparently have their eyes on the 22-year-old once again.

However, Barcelona's financial woes have raised questions about the move. It is believed that the Catalans could struggle to register the player even if they manage to trigger his reported €62m release clause.

Williams, though, remains unperturbed. He is convinced by the sporting project at Camp Nou and is determined to play under Hansi Flick next season.

Ansu Fati completes medicals with Monaco

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati has completed his medicals ahead of a move to Monaco this summer, according to SPORT. It has also been reported that Barcelona have agreed terms with the French side for a season-long loan.

Fati traveled to Monaco on Thursday to undergo his medicals, and completed the process on Friday. The Spanish forward has struggled for game time at Camp Nou in recent times, and was a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick as well.

The Catalans no longer consider him a part of their plans, and are eager for him to leave this summer. The deal is now close to completion, with only administrative details pending. An official announcement is expected once the documentation part is completed.

