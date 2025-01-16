Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set for Camp Nou return, Manchester United want Danish ace, and more - January 16, 2025

Barcelona secured a thumping 5-1 win over Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, January 15, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Gavi, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal found the back of the net for the Catalans, while Vitor Roque's strike was a mere consolation for Betis.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi could make a sensational comeback to Camp Nou later this year. Elsewhere, Manchester United have set their sights on a Danish defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 16, 2025.

Lionel Messi set for Camp Nou return

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona later this year, according to El Nacional. The Argentinean superstar's contract with Inter Miami expires in December this year, but he is expected to sign a new deal soon.

Trending

However, MLS rules allow players to be loaned out during the off-season, which extends from November to March. With La Pulga expected to lead La Albiceleste at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he could be tempted to return to his alma mater to boost his form and fitness.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in unceremonious circumstances in 2021, when the club failed to hand him a new deal due to their poor finances. A temporary return could offer him the chance at a proper farewell and also help him arrive at the World Cup in peak condition.

Manchester United want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Manchester United have set their sights on Andreas Christensen, according to SPORT. The Danish defender is a forgotten man at Barcelona after spending the last five months on the sidelines.

Christensen is expected to return to the squad for the upcoming game against Getafe. However, his contract expires in 2026 and his future remains up in the air.

With the player a long way down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, the Catalans could be open to Christensen's departure this year. The Red Devils are apparently eyeing the situation with interest as they aim to bolster their backline this month.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Barcelona to enquire about the player's availability. However, the Premier League giants are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete offer. The 28-year-old already has experience of playing in England with Chelsea.

Barcelona convinced that Ronald Araujo will stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are convinced that Ronald Araujo will stay at the club beyond this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan defender's future has been making headlines in recent weeks.

Araujo's contract with the Catalans expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The player missed the first half of this campaign with injury and isn't a first team regular at the moment.

Recent reports have suggested that Juventus are eyeing him with interest. A move to Italy was expected to materialize this month, although the injury to Inigo Martinez has complicated matters.

The LaLiga giants remain eager to keep the 25-year-old at the club for now. A recent round of talks between the player and Deco has been fruitful, as per the report, and Ronald Araujo is now ready to stay at Camp Nou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback