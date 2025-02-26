Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to return, Catalans end Viktor Gyokeres pursuit, and more - February 26, 2025

Barcelona were held to a 4-4 draw by Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday, February 25, in the Copa del Rey Semi-final first leg. Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been backed to return to his former hunting ground. Elsewhere, the Catalans have left the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 26, 2025.

Lionel Messi set to return to Camp Nou

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is all set to secure a blockbuster return to Barcelona, according to journalist Alex Candal. The Argentinean maestro left the Catalans in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after their poor finances restricted a renewal.

La Pulga went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he played alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. In 2022, Candal stated that Lionel Messi would leave the Parc des Princes to join Inter Miami.

Surprisingly, that prophecy turned out to be true, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner moving to the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023. The Argentinean has been outstanding for the Herons so far, registering 36 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions.

However, La Pulga is in the final year of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Candal is now claiming that Lionel Messi wants to play at the new Camp Nou and is planning to return to Barcelona.

However, there could be a few roadblocks to the move, none greater than the Argentinean's strained relationship with club president Joan Laporta. However, La Pulga holds a special place in the hearts of Culers, so fans will be ecstatic about this news.

Barcelona end Viktor Gyokeres pursuit

Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres, according to SPORT. The Catalans were looking for a new No. 9 this summer to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is all set to turn 37 in August, and the LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans. Gyokeres has been outstanding for Sporting so far and has been identified as an option for the job.

However, it now appears that Barcelona will not sign a new No. 9 this summer. With Robert Lewandowski recently triggering a one-year renewal option in his deal, there's no urgent need for a new striker at Camp Nou. The Pole has registered 33 goals from 36 games this season.

Catalans admire Joan Rodriguez

Joan Garcia

Barcelona have set their sights on Joan Garcia, according to journalist Sique Rodriguez. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has suffered with injuries in recent times.

The German custodian is currently sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery. Meanwhile, Inaki Pena has dropped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, with Wojciech Szczesny now preferred between the sticks.

Pena is expected to be on his way this summer, and the Catalans have now identified Garcia as a long-term successor for Ter Stegen. The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Espanyol so far and is under contract until 2028. However, a summer move is unlikely, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in the player.

