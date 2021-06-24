Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to sign two-year deal at Barca, Club open to swapping Jordi Alba for Inter Milan star and more - 24 June 2021

The news that Barcelona fans have been waiting for is here as Lionel Messi has reportedly made a decision on his future.

Barcelona's summer transfer window has started on a promising note. They have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta has promised three or four more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 June 2021.

Paulinho says he is open to re-joining Barcelona

Barcelona signing Paulinho in 2017 came as a bit of a surprise. The Brazilian midfielder left Camp Nou in 2018 and is a free-agent now after being released by Guangzhou Evergrande. Paulinho has left the door open for a return to Barcelona.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said:

"Barca are a team I know well. I spent an unforgettable year there, both at the club and in the city, and we won the League and the Copa del Rey. If I had another chance, and it was a good thing for both me and my family, I would be delighted [to return].

"I already demonstrated this when I left Guangzhou [by going] there [and] charging much less than I received in China. I've never put money ahead of my career, so that wouldn't be a problem to go back there. Also, this time the club wouldn't have to pay a transfer [fee] for me."

Barcelona open to swapping Jordi Alba for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

According to ESPN, Barcelona are open to the idea of swapping veteran left-back Jordi Alba for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Alessandro Bastoni. The Catalans are in desperate need of trimming their wage bill and 32-year-old Alba is one of the highest earners at the club.

He is currently tied to Barcelona until 2024 and Inter Milan are interested in signing him. The report adds that Alba is not contemplating a move this summer but Barcelona could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Barcelona are already scouring the market for a left-back as Alba's deputy Junior Firpo is also likely to be offloaded this summer. Bastoni is a centre-back and is not a like-for-like replacement for Alba.

Lionel Messi set to extend his Barcelona contract

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Fabrizio Romano claims Lionel Messi will sign a new deal with Barcelona. The Argentine is all set to put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that ties him to the club until 2023.

Representatives from both sides are reportedly working on the contract structure and once those details are taken care of, the deal will be made official.

Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Barcelona until June 2023, all parties involved have no doubt - but there are still some clauses to be fixed in the contract ‘structure’. 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #Messi



...that’s why there’s no official announcement yet. But it’s just a matter of time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

