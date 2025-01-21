Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted Angel Di Maria at Camp Nou, Catalans agree Marcus Rashford deal, and more - January 21, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, January 21, to face Benfica in the Champions League. The Catalans are second in the European table after six games, with five wins and a loss to their name so far.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was eager to bring Angel Di Maria to Camp Nou in 2017. Elsewhere, the Catalans have reached a personal agreement with Marcus Rashford.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 21, 2025.

Lionel Messi wanted Angel Di Maria at Camp Nou in 2017

Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi wanted Barcelona to sign Angel Di Maria in 2017, according to AS (via Barca Universal). The Catalans were looking for Neymar's replacement following the Brazilian's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that summer.

The LaLiga giants opted to spend huge money on Ousmane Dembele for the job, but still had funds available to spend on more signings. Lionel Messi then advised then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu to bring Di Maria to Camp Nou.

The Fideo was playing for PSG that year and Neymar's arrival had raised doubts about his future. Messi was already sharing the pitch with Di Maria for the national team and was desperate for a reunion at Barcelona.

The Parisians were facing FFP sanctions after spending €220m on Neymar and had put the Argentinean up for sale. However, they were reluctant to do further business with the LaLiga giants and the move failed to materialize.

Barcelona agree Marcus Rashford deal

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcus Rashford ahead of a possible move this month, according to journalist David Bernabeu Reverter (via Barca Universal). The English forward is no longer part of Manchester United's plans and is expected to leave on loan this month.

The Catalans are among a host of clubs eyeing him with interest, and it is believed that Rashford prefers a move to Camp Nou if he leaves Old Trafford. However, the LaLiga giants will have to create space in their wage bill before they can complete a move for the player.

The 27-year-old reportedly earns €18m per year with the Red Devils, but Barcelona will only have to pay €9m for the rest of the campaign. That amount could further reduce if they can convince Manchester United to pay part of his wages.

Ferran Torres wants to stay

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres has reportedly no desire to leave Barcelona at the moment. The Spanish forward isn't a first-team regular at Camp Nou and remains linked with an exit from the club this month.

Recent reports have suggested that AC Milan are keen to prise him away in January. The Catalans could be open to his departure, given that they are well stocked in attack.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Barca Universal, Torres insisted that he wants to win lots of trophies with the LaLiga giants.

“I have a lot of confidence in the club. It’s been a period of learning since I arrived. The future is to play here and play many games and win many titles with Barça,” said Torres.

Torres has registered six goals and two assists from 20 games across competitions this season.

