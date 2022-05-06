Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Luis Suarez wants Barca return, Blaugrana hold talks to sign Ruben Neves and more - 6 May 2022

Barcelona are searching for a striker but could Luis Suarez be the one they turn to next season?

Barcelona picked up a 2-1 win over Malloca in their latest outing in La Liga. The Catalans are currently sitting second in the league table. The club is focused on the upcoming summer transfer window and have been linked with a multitude of high-profile players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 May 2022.

Clement Lenglet has countless offers from other clubs

Barcelona are looking to revamp their defensive department this summer. Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti are chief among the defenders they are reportedly looking to offload at the end of the season.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Clement Lenglet has plenty of offers on his table. However, he does not think highly of any of the offers he has received so far. The report further claims that Lenglet is waiting for the season to draw to a close before making a decision on his future.

Lenglet has started just five La Liga matches this season. He was widely tipped to leave the club in January but decided to wait until the end of the season.

Barcelona hold talks for Ruben Neves

As per COPE, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste, accompanied by director Mateu Alemany, held a meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes last week. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is among the many high-profile stars that Mendes represents.

The super agent is reportedly keen to secure a big move for Neves this summer. As such, he was one of the names that was discussed during the meeting with Barcelona. Neves has established himself as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League over the past several seasons.

The Catalans have been actively scouring the market for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. According to the report, despite Barcelona's interest in Neves, a deal is unlikely to happen. This is due to the fact that Wolves have slapped a €120 million price tag on Neves.

Luis Suarez wants Barcelona return

Luis Suarez is a modern day Barcelona legend. The Uruguayan international scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists in 295 appearances for the Catalans across five seasons. However, he was unceremoniously shown the exit door in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Suarez responded by joining Atletico Madrid and becoming their top goalscorer as they won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season. According to Sport, Suarez is now willing to take a paycut to re-join Barcelona. His prime years are well behind him but his experience could come in handy for the Catalans.

In 42 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season, the 35-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided three assists.

