Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City eyeing French ace, Catalans plan Eric Garcia renewal, and more - July 22, 2025

Barcelona may have secured the domestic treble last season, but that hasn't stopped them from eyeing further reinforcements this summer. Hansi Flick is looking to add more quality to his roster before the start of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have set their sights on a French defender. Elsewhere, the Catalans are ready to tie Eric Garcia down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 22, 2025.

Manchester City eyeing Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Barcelona star Jules Kounde this summer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. The French central defender was an indipsensable part of the Catalans' starting XI last season, flourishing in the right-back role.

Kounde registered four goals and eight assists from 53 games across competitions, all but three of which were starts. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at the Etihad.

However, the LaLiga champions consider him an untouchable asset and are unlikely to entertain any offers. Barcelona are reportedly working to extend his contract, which expires in 2027.

Barcelona plan Eric Garcia renewal

Eric Garcia

Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to tie Eric Garcia down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender's contract with the Catalans expires in less than 12 months and his future remains uncertain.

However, Garcia is eager to stay and Flick also wants the player in his roster. The 24-year-old was influential for the German manager last season, filling in at right-back, centerback, and midfield when required.

Flick considers Garcia's versatility an asset to his plans. The LaLiga champions are likely to finalize his contract renewal in the coming weeks.

Gary Lineker backs Marcus Rashford to succeed at Camp Nou

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker believes Marcus Rashford will be a hit at Camp Nou. The English forward is all set to join the Catalans on a season-long loan from Manchester United, although the transfer isn't official yet.

Rashford moved to Aston Villa on a six-month loan in January and is no longer part of the Red Devils' plans. The English giants were keen to offload him permanently, but have now settled for a temporary exit.

Speaking to the media, as cited by Barca Universal, Lineker was full of praise for his countryman.

“It’s been a long time without having an Englishman at Barça, and it’s a good signing for Barça. He’s a great player. He has had his problems at Manchester United in recent years, but he is very talented. He is very fast, very dangerous, and he is a good person,” said Lineker.

He continued:

“I hope he can show his level. Now, many games are played and more than starters are needed, but Marcus has a lot of skill and I think he’s going to be a great signing for Barça.”

He concluded:

“His best position is the left wing and he can also play as a centre-forward. He is very fast when he has the ball at his feet. The best place is on the left. Flick’s Barça’s style of play can be very good for him because he is very dangerous.”

Barcelona will reportedly have the option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently for €30-35m next summer.

