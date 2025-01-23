Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City eyeing Raphinha, Ronald Araujo set for renewal, and more - January 23, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday, January 26, at the Estadi Olimipic Lluis Companys. The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their 5-4 win over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Raphinha this year. Elsewhere, Ronald Araujo is all set to commit his future to the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 23, 2025.

Manchester City eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at the Etihad

Manchester City have set their sights on Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk. The Brazilian forward has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, scoring 22 goals and setting up 11 more from 30 games across competitions.

Raphinha's efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. City are now plotting to bring him back to the Premier League this summer.

Raphinha rose to prominence with Leeds United before securing a move to Camp Nou in 2022. The Cityzens are hoping to take advantage of the LaLiga giants' poor finances to lure the player away.

Manchester City are apparently ready to offer €100m for the 28-year-old. Arsenal are also long-term admirers of the Brazilian, but they are unlikely to match City's offer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the race for Raphinha as well, so there could be a bidding war for his services at the end of this season. The developments could suit Barcelona, who are likely to rely on player sales to wade out of troubled waters. However, it is unclear if the player would be open to a move away from the Catalans at the moment, when he is in the form of his life.

Ronald Araujo set for renewal with Barcelona

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is all set to sign a new deal with Barcelona, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan's future at Camp Nou was subject to speculation for much of this month.

Araujo was heavily linked with an exit before the Catalans managed to convince him to stay. The 25-year-old is now set to commit his future to the LaLiga giants this week.

According to Romano, Araujo will put pen to paper on a long-term deal, which will keep him at Barcelona until 2031. The Uruguayan defender has been heavily involved since returning from injury last month and has helped the club cope with Inigo Martinez's injury.

Eric Garcia wants to stay

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has no desire to leave Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender's contract runs out in less than 18 months and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

It has been widely reported that the Catalans are planning to offload the player this month to make space in the squad for new arrivals. Girona want him back, following a successful loan spell last season, while Como are also eyeing the 24-year-old with interest.

However, Garcia has no desire to leave Camp Nou at the moment. The player is determined to succeed at the club and wants to stay to prove his worth to the team. Interestingly, Hansi Flick is pleased with the player's efforts and wants him to stay at least until the end of the season.

