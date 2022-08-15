Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City name asking price for Bernardo Silva, Barca looking to force Martin Braithwaite out and more - 15 August 2022

Barcelona would love to end the summer transfer window on a high but things might not be as straightforward as they'd expected.

The Blaugrana got the ball rolling on their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou this Saturday. After finishing second in the 2021-22 season, the Catalans will be looking to challenge for the title this term.

They've recruited incredibly well in the summer but have a long way to go before they can register all of their new signings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barca from 15 August 2022.

Barcelona draw up five-man shortlist of right-back targets

Barcelona are looking to bolster their right-back position. According to Gerard Romero, the Catalans have moved on from Cesar Azpilcueta and have come up with a set of new targets.

The shortlist has Juan Foyth, Thomas Meunier, Jeremie Frimping, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Villarreal value Foyth at around €25 million while Borussia Dortmund want around €12 million for Meunier.

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has been linked with an exit and could leave the club before the end of the month.

Barca ready to 'go to war' with Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona are desperate to offload striker Martin Braithwaite before the summer transfer window draws to a close. However, the Denmark international does not want to leave Camp Nou and has refused to consider offers from other clubs, as per SPORT.

The Blaugrana are not happy with this and are ready to 'go to war' with the forward. They are reportedly willing to even hand him a letter of freedom which would enable him to join another club on a free transfer. However, Braithwaite has refused to receive the letter of freedom as well.

The Catalans are miffed with the 31-year-old's handling of the situation and are now considering terminating his contract on transfer deadline day. They are also reportedly looking at ways to avoid paying a compensation fee to Braithwaite in the event of a termination.

Barça are willing to 'go to war' with Braithwaite. The player has refused to consider any offers, so the club will have to release him. They may terminate his contract on the last day of the transfer market, making it very difficult for him to sign for another club.

— @sport



Manchester City slap a €95 million-plus price tag on Bernardo Silva

Manchester City are not pleased with how the Blaugrana made their pursuit of Bernardo Silva public. The Cityznes don't want to sell Silva and the player's agent is reportedly yet to inform the Premier League champions that he wants to leave the club.

According to the Mirror, Manchester City want in excess of €95 million for the Portuguese midfielder. Barca have been hoping to sign him for around €70 million. Pep Guardiola admires Silva and does not want to weaken his side with just two weeks remaining in the summer transfer window.

As such, the Catalans could get priced out of a move for their top transfer target. However, Silva did post a 'goodbye' message of sorts on his social media this weekend after Manchester City's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. He wrote:

"A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me."

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me 💙 https://t.co/H6OWz2Oh4b

