Barcelona seem to be heading into a new era, with Lionel Messi set on leaving the club. The Catalan giants are yet to figure out what can be done to keep him at Camp Nou, and today's papers suggest that there is nothing that they can do right now.

Manchester City make stunning offer for Lionel Messi

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Lionel Messi, and they are now set to make an offer for him. The Premier League club are keen on signing him this summer and have already begun talks with the Argentine star.

SPORT are now reporting that Manchester City have put together a three players plus €100 million offer for Lionel Messi. They claim that Bernardo Silva, Eric Garcia and Gabriel Jesus will be the players offered in the deal.

All three players will fit in well at Camp Nou, as Eric Garcia will replace Gerard Pique or Samuel Umtiti, Bernardo Silva takes Lionel Messi's spot, while Gabriel Jesus takes the place of Luis Suarez.

Barcelona eye Liverpool star

Ronald Koeman has set sights on signing Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo. They report that the new Barcelona manager is keen on signing the Liverpool star, who has less than a year left on his deal.

They will need to ship Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal out of the club before making a move for the Dutchman. The report adds that Wijnaldum is open to the move and would be interested in holding talks with the Barcelona manager.

Advertisement

Juventus eye Luis Suarez

Juventus have set sights on signing Luis Suarez this summer, according to a report by Di Marzio. The Sky Italia journalist claims that the Uruguayan striker will be the one replacing Gonzalo Higuain at the Turin club.

Suarez has already been informed by Barcelona that his services are no longer required. He is reportedly expecting €25 million from the Catalan club as a severance package.

At the same time, Juventus have also informed Higuain that he will not be a part of the Pirlo project and he is free to leave the club this summer.

Also Read: 5 best right wingers in world football currently