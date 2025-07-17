Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City want Catalans ace, Liverpool eyeing Marcus Rashford, and more - July 17, 2025

Barcelona have been on the rise since Hansi Flick took over the reigns at Camp Nou in the summer of 2024. The German manager guided the Catalans to a domestic treble, but missed out on the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have entered the race to sign a German goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Liverpool are planning to take Marcus Rashford to Anfield.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 17, 2025.

Manchester City want Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester City are considering a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to AS. Barcelona are keen to offload the German custodian this summer to remove his exorbitant wages from their salary structure.

The Catalans have already signed a new No. 1 in Joan Garcia, while Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be his deputy. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Ter Stegen is determined to stay with the LaLiga champions.

Manchester City have apparently identified the 33-year-old as a possible replacement for Ederson Moraes. The Brazilian is likely to leave the Etihad permanently this summer, and the Cityzens want Ter Stegen to take his place. Galatasaray are also in the race for the German, aware that Barcelona may have to offload him for a reduced fee to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule.

Liverpool eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, according to The Daily Mail. The English forward is no longer wanted at Manchester United and is also being eyed by Barcelona.

The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward after failing to sign Nico Williams. Rashford has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while, and remains an option for the LaLiga champions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have apparently identified the 27-year-old as an alternative to Alexander Isak. However, the report adds that the Englishman would prefer to join Barcelona this summer.

Lamine Yamal handed Barcelona No. 10 shirt

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been handed the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona. The 18-year-old is taking over the number from Ansu Fati, who has left on loan to join Monaco.

Speaking on the occasion, Yamal insisted that he feels no pressure about donning the shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi.

“What this renewal means is that I will continue to play for the club of my life, I will continue to enjoy it. There is no pressure on me, I will continue to enjoy myself with another number,” said Yamal.

He continued:

“Messi has made his own path, I’m going to make mine, and the number 10 comes from Ansu now. So, I will try to make all the Cules happy, those who are there and those who are at home.”

Yamal also said that he would strive to carry forward the legacy of Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Messi with the fabled shirt.

“I hope so, they are three legends of football, three legends of this club. I would take everything from each of them. Grateful for the club’s trust, and I will try to continue that legacy,” said Yamal.

Yamal scored 18 goals and registered 25 assists from 55 games last season to help the Catalans win the domestic treble.

