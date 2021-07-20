Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United midfielder offered to Barca, Bayern Munich interested in Blaugrana star who has been put on sale and more - 20 July 2021

Barcelona are still on the lookout for a central midfielder and a Manchester United star was reportedly offered to them.

Barcelona's financial woes have been well documented. The club cannot register their new signings until they trim their wage bill to bring it under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's contract extension and a number of other deals as well.

Memphis Depay says he is ready to fight for Ronald Koeman

Memphis Depay enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Netherlands national side while Ronald Koeman was in charge. Now he has been reunited with his former boss at Barcelona and Depay is raring to go out and fight for him.

Following his medical, which was held on Monday, Depay told reporters (via Cope):

“I was with Koeman in the national team, he gave me a lot of confidence and support even when I got injured. He saw me fight to come back [from injury], now he has given me full support to come here, and I’m ready to fight for Koeman here, I’m very happy to be here in the best club.”

Depay also added that he chose to join Barcelona to win trophies and believes that he is a good fit for the team.

“I hope to win many trophies, which is why I have come to this magnificent club. It has a great history and I am delighted to get to know everyone. It is a special day. I am excited to be able to go to the club’s facilities, to the stadium, the weather is great and it will be an incredible day.

“I come from a vacation, now is the time to concentrate and start the preseason well to be well as soon as possible. I love to play offensive, I like to be creative on the grass to create chances and assist and score. Barça’s way of playing is perfect for me.”

Bayern Munich want Sergi Roberto

According to Goal, Bayern Munich are in talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Sergi Roberto. The Barcelona full-back is one of the players who have been tipped to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The Bavarians are reportedly in the market for a new right-back after Benjamin Pavard and Bouna Sarr failed to impress in the 2020-21 season. Barcelona are keen to offload Roberto in order to trim their wage bill.

Although Barcelona would hope to rake in some money as transfer fee, they are likely to settle for a low bid due to their financial situation. Barcelona need to trim their wage bill before they can renew Messi's contract and register their new signings.

Roberto, who missed the majority of last season through various injury issues, made just 20 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions. He scored one goal and provided two assists.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek offered to Barcelona

Despite being one of the most celebrated signings of the 2020 summer transfer window, Donny van de Beek spent most of last season on the bench at Manchester United. He started just 12 games across all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2020-21 season.

According to Sport (via Daily Express), Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Donny van de Beek. The report claims that the Catalans then sounded out the possibility of swapping Samuel Umtiti for the Dutchman since they can't afford his transfer fee.

However, Manchester United weren't interested in the Frenchman and are now reportedly close to signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. Donny van de Beek could yet leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window as the Red Devils' midfield is pretty stacked.

