Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United midfielder wants Barca move, Club set to offload defender for €8.5 million and more - 16 June 2021

With Memphis Depay now set to join the club, Barcelona's transfer activity seems to have gotten right back on track. They have so far signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents. They've also signed Emerson Royal on a permanent basis. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission and Ronald Koeman looks set to be equipped with a rich squad next season.

Memphis Depay admits he wants to play for Ronald Koeman

Netherlands v Ukraine - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

Memphis Depay is reportedly all set to join Barcelona. The Dutch forward seems to have confirmed the same after admitting that he wants to play for Ronald Koeman. Depay's best spell for the national side came when Koeman was in charge of the team and the duo shared a great working relationship.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Netherlands' match against Austria, Depay said:

“Everyone knows that I have been linked with Barça for a long time now, and I want to play for Ronald Koeman. Just wait, and then the news will come. Now I’m focused on Netherlands.”

Barcelona set to sell Jean-Clair Todibo to OGC Nice

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Jean-Clair Todibo's relationship with his parent club Barcelona is fractured, to put it mildly. The young centre-back joined the Catalans in 2019 but has since been sent on three loan spells. After two underwhelming loan spells at Schalke and Benfica, Todibo impressed at OGC Nice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between OGC Nice and Barcelona for Todibo are progressing. The deal would cost Nice €8.5 million + add ons. There won't be a buy-back clause in the contract. The clubs are currently discussing the terms of payment and once that's done, the deal will be made official.

Donny van de Beek wants Barcelona move

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Donny van de Beek spent the 2020-21 season largely on the sidelines at Manchester United. The former Ajax midfielder has reportedly grown frustrated at Old Trafford after failing to displace the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from the starting lineup.

According to Sport, the 24-year-old has set his sights on a move to Barcelona. The Catalans are searching for a new midfielder after Wijnaldum snubbed them and joined Paris Saint-Germain. Van de Beek has been alerted to the opportunity and has reportedly instructed his agent to explore the possibility of a move.

