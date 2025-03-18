Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United offer €70m for LaLiga ace, Atletico Madrid eyeing Inigo Martinez, and more - March 18, 2025

Barcelona are the favorites to lift the LaLiga title this season. Hansi Flick's team are currently at the top of the league, tied on points with Real Madrid, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are eyeing a move for a Catalans forward this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are interested in Inigo Martinez.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 18, 2025.

Manchester United offer €70m for Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted back in the Premier League

Manchester United are ready to break the bank for Raphinha, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian has been a revelation for Barcelona this season, registering 27 goals and 21 assists from 42 games across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir across Europe, forcing multiple clubs to take note. The Red Devils are eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer following a disappointing campaign so far.

Marcus Rashford and Antony are currently out on loan, but their Old Trafford tenure could come end before the start of the new season. Alejandro Garnacho's future also remains uncertain, although he has been heavily involved under Ruben Amorim of late.

Manchester United want an established attacker who can hit the ground running and lead their resurgence. Raphinha already has experience of playing in England with Leeds United and could be a superb choice for the job.

The Red Devils are apparently willing to offer €70m for the 28-year-old, but Barcelona have no desire to let him go. Despite their poor finances, the Catalans consider Raphinha indispensable to their plans and will not consider any offers for him. The LaLiga giants are apparently working on his renewal, as they aim to keep the player at the club for as long as possible.

Atletico Madrid eyeing Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Inigo Martinez, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spaniard has been a rock at the back for Barcelona this season.

Martinez recently signed a one-year extension that keeps him at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026. The 33-year-old has been an omnipresent figure in the Catalans backline this season, appearing 34 times across competitions.

All but one of them have been starts, signifying the player's importance to Hansi Flick's plans. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The report adds that Barcelona could be willing to sell him for a sizeable fee this summer. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is apparently a fan of the Spaniard and sees him as an ideal addition to his roster.

Barcelona face Liverpool competition for Jonathan David

Jonathan David

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Jonathan David this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Canadian striker's contract with Lille is due to expire at the end of this season and a renewal looks unlikely.

Barcelona are also eyeing him as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final phase of his career. David has registered 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions this season.

His contract situation makes him an enticing option for the Catalans, who are in financial distress. However, Liverpool are also keen to sign the player, as they look for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez this summer.

