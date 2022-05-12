Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United in talks to sign Frenkie De Jong, Barca monitoring Napoli midfielder and more - 12 May 2022 

Barcelona are likely to offload Frenkie De Jong this summer to furnish funds to be used in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona eked out a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in La Liga. The Blaugrana are now all set to finish second behind champions Real Madrid. The Barcelona board is presently focused on the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from May 12, 2022.

Barcelona keen to sign Pau Tores

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has generated interest from a multitude of top European clubs. As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are the latest entrants in the race to sign the Spain international.

The Catalans are reportedly keen to trigger his €60 million release clause. It is claimed in the report that Torres is among the five defenders that Barcelona are keeping tabs on heading into the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are looking to offload Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in the summer. They also need to find a long-term replacement for the aging Gerard Pique.

Barcelona considering a move for Fabian Ruiz

Barcelona are looking to bolster their squad this summer. To that end, they are willing to offload Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who is now being heavily linked with Manchester United. As per Mundo Deportivo, if De Jong leaves, Barcelona might make a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Valencia's Carlos Soler is another player on Barcelona's wishlist. Ruiz's current contract with Napoli expires next summer. The Napoli midfielder has been a standout performer for the Partenopei this term but talks over a new contract have now come to a stop.

Ruiz is reportedly keen to return to Spain but Napoli will not make it easy for potential suitors to prise him away from the club. However, even though Xavi is an admirer of the 26-year-old, he is currently not a priority for Barcelona.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Fabián Ruiz is an option for FC Barcelona & Xavi likes him a lot; but at the moment, there is nothing.

Manchester United open talks to sign Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have contacted Barcelona over a potential deal for Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, Romano added that the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement.

Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over as Manchester United's manager this summer, has coached De Jong at Ajax. He is keen to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford. According to Romano, Ten Hag will push for De Jong's signing.

He further claimed that Barcelona's financial problems could force them to sell De Jong.

Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

