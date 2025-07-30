Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Marc-Andre ter Stegen undergoes surgery, LaLiga ace considering future, and more - July 30, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against FC Seoul on Thursday, July 31, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The Catalans are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have announced that Marc-Andre ter Stegen has had surgery. Elsewhere, a Uruguayan defender is considering his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 31, 2025.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen undergoes surgery

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona have confirmed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone surgery to address a lower back issue. The German custodian's future remains uncertain following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

It was previously believed that the LaLiga champions are eager to offload Ter Stegen this summer. However, the 33-year-old's departure looks unlikely right now.

The Catalans have suggested that Ter Stegen will be sidelined for a while, via a statement shared on their website, which read:

“First-team player Marc ter Stegen has successfully undergone further surgery for his lower back problems, performed by Dr. Amelie Leglise under the supervision of the club’s Medical Services at Sports Clinic Bordeaux Merignac. He is unavailable for selection, and his recovery will determine when he can return.”

Ter Stegen missed much of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury.

Ronald Araujo considering future

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is ready to leave Barcelona if he cannot secure regular game time under Hansi Flick, according to La Vanguardia. The Uruguayan defender is behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in the German manager's pecking order right now.

Araujo signed a new deal until 2031 earlier this year, but that has done little to end speculation regarding his future. The 26-year-old isn't averse to leaving Camp Nou if he continues to struggle for regular football.

Interestingly, the Catalans haven't ruled out an exit either. For now, Ronald Araujo is working to convince Hansi Flick in pre-season and the final decision is likely to depend on the manager.

Robin van Persie reveals Barcelona dream

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie has revealed that he always wanted to join Barcelona. The legendary Dutch forward famously left Arsenal to join Manchester United in the summer of 2012.

Van Persie went on to power the Red Devils to the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford. The player eventually left Manchester United in the summer of 2015 to move to Fenerbahce.

Speaking recently, as cited by journalist Ayim Derrick, Van Persie said that the Catalans were briefly interested in his signature in early 2016.

‘I’ve always wanted to play for Barcelona, and I’ve always hoped it would come true, and I’ve always wondered if it was possible for it to become a reality because it’s a real dream of mine,” Van Persie.

He continued:

“I remember there was a brief interest from Barcelona six months after my move to Fenerbahçe and I was hoping the deal would go through. It would have been great if the move had gone through, but my agent called me and said, ‘It’s not going to happen’.”

Van Persie returned to Feyenoord in 2018, and retired the following year.

