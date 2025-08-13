Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Marc Casado wants to stay, LaLiga ace close to renewal, more - August 13, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to travel to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to face Mallorca in the first LaLiga game of the new season on Saturday, August 16. The Catalans have upgraded their squad over the summer and are looking to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Marc Casado doesn't want to leave the Spanish champions. Elsewhere, a French defender is close to extending his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 13, 2025.

Marc Casado wants to stay at Barcelona

Marc Casado

Marc Casado has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder isn't a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick at the moment and remains linked with an exit from Camp Nou this summer.

Casado is already behind Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Gavi in the pecking order for the Catalans, and Marc Bernal's return to full fitness is likely make his situation worse. Multiple clubs are eyeing the 21-year-old with interest, including Bayer Leverkusen, and the LaLiga champions could be tempted to listen to offers for the player. However, Casado cannot imagine the ideal of leaving Barcelona, and is unperturbed by the tremendous competition for places under Flick.

Jules Kounde close to renewal

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is close to signing a new deal with Barcelona until 2030, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French central defender has established himself in the right-back position for the Catalans.

Kounde was a key ingredient in the LaLiga champions' domestic treble triumph last season, and already has admirers across Europe. However, Barcelona have no desire to let him go, and are close to cementing his future at Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old also wants to stay, and renewal talks have progressed smoothly. The process could even be completed this week if everything goes according to plan.

Robert Lewandowski opens up on failed Manchester United move

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has shed light on his failed move to Manchester United in 2012. The Polish striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and has been a revelation so far.

Lewandowski has scored 101 goals from 147 games for the Catalans to date, but could have been plying his trade at Old Trafford had things worked out. The Red Devils reportedly wanted him during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but the move failed to materialize.

Speaking to The BBC, the 36-year-old stated that the Bundesliga club refused to let him go that summer.

“I wanted to go to Blackburn, but I have to admit that I hadn’t decided at that point that I wanted to go to Blackburn. But for Manchester United, I had decided and I had said ‘yes’ to the club,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

“I wanted to sign for Manchester United, to see Sir Alex Ferguson… but at that time, in my second year at Dortmund, they couldn’t sell me because they knew that if I stayed longer, they could make more money. Maybe I could wait one or two more years. But it’s true that I had said ‘yes’ to Manchester United.”

Lewandowski eventually left the Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2014 to join Bayern Munich as a free agent.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More