Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Matthijs De Ligt addresses Barca rumours, Fresh twist in Sergio Aguero transfer saga and more - 29 May 2021

After an underwhelming end to the 2020-21 season, the Barcelona president and his board are now focusing on delivering on the transfer front despite their precarious financial condition. The club are set to bring in fresh talent and also offload some of their deadwood.

Eric Garcia confirms Barcelona move

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has for long been linked with a return to his former club Barcelona. It has been reported that the young centre-back will join the Catalans after City's UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

Garcia has now opened up on his future and confirmed that he is moving to Barcelona. Opening up about his decision to move back to the Camp Nou in an interview with L’Esportiu, he said:

“I have thought about my future, what I think is the best now. I think it’s a brave decision. I am very convinced of the step I have taken.”

Garcia could be joined by his Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero at Barcelona. The 20-year-old was full of praise for the legendary Premier League striker. He said:

“He is a phenomenon and a goal-scoring machine. Who has an age? Forget it! Agüero will score goals until the age of 100, he is a legend, a myth. And a fabulous teammate.”

Sergio Aguero puts Barcelona move on hold due to Messi's contract situation

Amid rumours suggesting that Sergio Aguero is all set to join Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo claim that the Argentine striker has put the move on hold. Aguero reportedly wants to know if Lionel Messi is staying at the club before putting pen to paper.

Barcelona are confident that Messi will sign an extension and Laporta recently confirmed that talks over a new contract are progressing. But Messi has not yet signed a deal. Aguero's camp have reportedly informed Barcelona that they won't rush into a decision and are waiting to see how Messi's contract situation plays out.

Matthijs De Ligt says Barcelona have not contacted him

Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The Juventus defender is reportedly of the opinion that his decision to snub the Catalans and move to Turin has not worked out. Speaking to ESPN, De Ligt confirmed that Barcelona are yet to contact him.

“I am super happy at Juventus. I feel great there.”

On being asked whether he would consider a move if Barcelona do come knocking, De Ligt teasingly said:

“It makes no sense to think about this when they don’t knock.”

The interviewer asked him if Barcelona had indeed made contact but De Ligt replied with a "No."

