Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Memphis Depay decides to join Barca, Club want 28-year-old Argentina international and more - 15 June 2021

The Memphis Depay-Barcelona transfer saga is reportedly coming to an end and it's great news for the Catalans.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a man on a mission in this summer's transfer window. Despite being tight on cash, the club have already made some significant signings this summer. They've been forced to look into the free-agent market, but the Cules seem to be making the most of it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 June 2021.

Juventus looking to tempt Ousmane Dembele to join them as free-agent

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's current contract with Barcelona expires next summer. However, the Frenchman has admitted that he is in no hurry to sign an extension. As a result, Barcelona could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Catalunya Radio claim that Juventus are looking to sign Dembele when he becomes a free-agent next summer. As per the report, the 24-year-old has been offered a five-year deal and will be paid around €12 million per season.

There has been speculation that Barcelona are wary of Juventus' interest in Dembele for a while now. The Catalans reportedly suspect that the Bianconeri are the reason why Dembele hasn't signed a new deal.

Barcelona interested in Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax Amsterdam v Liverpool FC: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is tipped to leave his club this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have shortlisted Tagliafico as an alternative for Valencia captain Jose Gaya if a deal for him doesn't materialize.

Tagliafico has been a regular feature for Ajax since joining in January 2018. The 28-year-old left-back made 40 appearances across all competitions for them this past season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba. Junior Firpo hasn't lived up to expectations and is expected to be offloaded this summer.

Memphis Depay agrees to join Barcelona

Netherlands v Ukraine - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

Fabrizio Romano delivered some great news for Barcelona today. The club had ramped up efforts to get a deal for Memphis Depay over the line and it has finally borne fruit.

As per Romano, Depay's representatives and lawyers are taking care of the final details of the contract. They are hoping to wrap up the deal over the next few days. He added that it is now only a matter of time before Depay is unveiled as a Barcelona player.

Memphis Depay has decided to join Barcelona - no doubt. Player’s camp optimistic and lawyers now checking contracts in order to complete the deal in the next few days. 🔴🔵 #FCB



