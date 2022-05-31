Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Memphis Depay reveals stance on Barca future, Joan Laporta promises more signings in June and more - 31 May 2022

Barcelona are planning to rejig their squad quite massively this summer.

Barcelona finished second in La Liga, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It has been a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 May 2022.

Barcelona set to lose young defender Arnau Comas

Barcelona defender Arnau Comas' current deal with the club expires this summer. According to SPORT, the 22-year-old has rejected a new contract offer from the Catalans.

Comas rose through the ranks of La Masia after joining the club when he was just 10-years-old. He is regarded as a bright young prospect and is tipped to have good future in the game.

He is yet to make his debut for the senior team but was made captain of the Barcelona B team in the 2021-22 season.

Comas reportedly rejected the contract offer from Barcelona because he would end up continuing to play for the Barcelona B team and not be promoted to the senior team.

Memphis Depay says he wants to stay at Barcelona

Memphis Depay was signed last summer by Ronald Koeman. Xavi Hernandez has not made it clear whether or not the Dutch forward is part of his plans for next season. Due to Barcelona's financial woes, Depay has been tipped to leave the club.

But he has now revealed that his desire is to kick on at the Camp Nou. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I feel at home at Barcelona, after one season already. I look forward to report myself there again.

“I have finished the course as the club’s top scorer despite all my injuries. Obviously, I expected more. I did not imagine that Messi would leave. His departure affected us a lot.”

The 28-year-old was subsequently asked if he wants to stay at Barcelona, to which he replied with a simple 'yes.'

Joan Laporta promises Xavi 'more signings' in June

Xavi Hernandez is hoping to oversee a massive squad overhaul this summer so that he can have a team that can mount a challenge on all fronts next season. However, it is going to be a difficult thing to do due to their financial woes.

SPORT claims that Joan Laporta has promised more signings to Xavi despite their financial troubles. According to the report, Laporta is holding one-on-one meetings with players Xavi wants to offload this summer. The proceeds from the sale of those players will be used to sign new ones.

Xavi wants to rope in players who are guaranteed starters this summer. Barcelona are reportedly targeting players like Cesar Azpilicueta, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

