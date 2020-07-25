Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could leave in 2021, club to renew Ter Stegen's contract and more - 25 July 2020

Barcelona are expected to make some big changes to their side this transfer window, after the club's disappointing run of form cost them the La Liga title.

With even Lionel Messi publicly airing his feelings about the same, the Barcelona top brass is expected to budge and do some serious business this transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Barcelona as on 25 July 2020.

Barcelona prioritize extending Ter Stegen's contract

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has become one of football's best goalkeepers at Barcelona. As such, it is no surprise then that the club is reportedly ready to offer him a new contract. The German international's current deal runs till the summer of 2022 and he is due a raise.

Chelsea have reportedly been interested in signing Ter Stegen and have been trying to engineer a swap deal including Kepa Arrizabalaga. Wary of Chelsea's interest, Barcelona are now looking to accelerate their efforts to tie Ter Stegen down to a long-term contract to ensure he continues to guard the net at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confident about Lautaro Martinez despite talks of a new deal

Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona reportedly remain confident regarding their plans to sign Laurtaro Martinez despite Inter Milan trying to tie him down to fresher terms. Barcelona remain unfazed and are in no hurry to scoop him up, although they are expected to launch a bid for him quite soon.

The Argentine striker is reportedly interested in a move to the Camp Nou and though his form has dipped of late, he remains a target for the Cules. Martinez had a release clause of €111 million that expired on July 7th and Barcelona are waiting to negotiate a deal that's far cheaper than that.

❗ Lautaro Martínez not only rules out playing at Manchester City but would even be willing to play one more season at Inter Milan in order to play at Barcelona the following season [gazzetta dello sport] pic.twitter.com/xjD6MGx6m1 — FCBarcelonaFl 🏡 💶 (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 18, 2020

Lionel Messi could join Inter Milan for the 2021-22 season

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

It is being claimed in various reports that Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, is engineering an Inter Milan move for the Barcelona legend. The report even goes on to claim that Jorge Messi has already found a house in the Porta Nova region.

It is no secret that Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti is very interested in bringing Leo Messi to the club.

However, Leo Messi's entourage has dismissed the claims and have removed themselves from commenting on anything that points towards a Barcelona exit.