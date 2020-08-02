Barcelona are desperate to raise funds this summer and are looking to sell all the deadwood at the club.

The Catalan side face financial issues but now have another headache in the form of Arthur. Here is the latest on his situation and more:

Ivan Rakitic to join Sevilla?

Ivan Rakitic's time at Barcelona is coming to an end. The Catalan club are keen on selling the midfielder this summer to reduce their wage bill and raise funds to get other targets.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic is keen on moving back to Sevilla and is working towards the move. The report also adds that Barcelona are open to selling him for just €10 million this summer.

Sergi Roberto decides his future

Sergi Roberto's agent has some good news for the Barcelona fans and said that the defender is not interested in leaving the club this summer.

The Spaniard's agent has also said that there are no clubs interested in signing the player right now.

Advertisement

“Sergi Roberto is not planning to leave Barça. We have no interest from any club, nor has Barça sent us any proposal by the player.”

The player has a contract at Barcelona until 2022 and his release clause stands at a whopping €500 million!

Pochettino comments on Barcelona job

Mauricio Pochettino at one point said he would never manage Barcelona because of his connection with Espanyol but now he seems to have changed his mind. The former Tottenham manager has hinted that he would be open to open to managing Barcelona if he is given the chance.

Talking to El Pais, he said:

“I was in Barcelona that year and I met [Barcelona president] Bartomeu in a bar. We greeted each other because we were taking the children to the same school and we were talking for five minutes."

"That generated a rumor that set off alarms because there were more teams that wanted us, and when they asked me I wanted to settle it drastically.”

“I did not want to disrespect Barcelona. I could have said things differently. Espanyol has made a name for me. But I’m not arrogant and I didn’t like making a statement like that. Maybe now I wouldn’t because in life you never know what will happen.”

Bartomeu blasts Arthur

Josep Bartomeu has confirmed that Arthur has decided not to return to Barcelona ahead of the Champions League knockout stages.

The midfielder has already completed his transfer to Juventus but would only become their player officially when the Champions League campaign is over. Bartomeu said:

“What Arthur has done is an insult to his teammates, because the team wants to do well in the Champions League. And also to the club."

"It is illogical that playing such an important title, a player withdraws himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible”

“We agreed that until the Champions League ended, he would continue to play for Barça. He is a player who has a certain importance in the team and who could help us.”

“But he did not appear from the return of the mini-vacations. It is an unacceptable act of indiscipline. And that is why we have opened a file for him, because there is no argument that justifies his absence."

"He called and said, ‘I will not return, I will stay in Brazil.’ It is his decision. No one has given him permission.”

Also Read: Argentina icon chooses between Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi