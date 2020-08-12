Barcelona's transfer budget is still unknown as the players they want sold this summer are still stuck at the club. The management are trying to get as much as possible for the deadwood at the club but not many are ready to match their asking prices.

New signing almost joined Real Madrid

Pedri joins Barcelona this summer but the future of the 17-year-old at Camp Nou is unknown. He has offers to move out on loan but he plans to stay at the Catalan club this season.

The teenager has now revealed that he almost joined Real Madrid a few seasons back. He said:

“Two or three years ago I went to take tests with Real Madrid. I was there a week but they told me to keep working, they didn’t count on me and didn’t want to sign me. Last year, when I started pre-season with Las Palmas, before finishing it I had signed for Barca, it was my dream since I was a kid. Much better that Barca called me and I had this opportunity.”

“I’d take it on if I don’t get a chance here. There are offers from German teams that are very good. I wouldn’t mind playing abroad, the important thing is to play and keep growing. I have to arrive and work as hard as I can to stay here. Let’s see if I have the chance to make my dream since I was a kid come true.”

Manchester United eye Barca star

Manchester United are still keen on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but the clubs are far apart in their valuabltion of the players. Reports in ESPN, now suggest that the Red Devils have found an alternative for the Englishman.

ESPN claim that Ousmane Dembele in on the list of alternatives for Sancho. The premier League side have sounded him out but are yet to make a move for him as per the report.

Barcelona eye Valencia left-back

Valecnia have sold Torres, Parejo and Coquelin this summer and it looks like Barcelona are ready to pounce on yet another player at the Mestalla. SPORT are reporting that Barca are tracking Jose Luis Gaya this summer.

The Catalan side are looking to sign an experienced left-back this summer as a back-up to Jordi Alba. They have been linked with several players and Gaya is the latest one.