Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Neymar wants Camp Nou return, Catalans ready to offload Danish ace, and more - February 14, 2025

Barcelona return to action on Monday, February 17, when they face Rayo Vallecano at home in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's side are third in the league table after 23 games, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Neymar is looking to complete a spectacular return to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans are willing to cash in on a Danish defender this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 14, 2025.

Neymar wants Camp Nou return

Neymar has his heart set on a return to Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Santi Ovalle. The Brazilian forward enjoyed a tremendous run with the Catalans, before leaving the club in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return ever since, but a move has failed to materialize. Neymar left the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2023 to move to Saudi side Al-Hilal.

His stay in the Middle East was marred with injuries and the player returned to Santos last month. However, Neymar wants to return to Europe this summer, specifically Camp Nou and is planning to use his time with the Brazilian club to build his fitness.

While the LaLiga giants are on the hunt for a new left winger, Neymar is unlikely to be on their wish list. There remain concerns about his fitness, while he might not suit Hansi Flick's playing style.

Barcelona sporting director Deco also hinted last month that a move for the Brazilian may no longer be on the cards. He said:

“Neymar’s return to Barça was always far-fetched. Since he moved to Saudi, we knew he was a very expensive player, especially in terms of financial fair play.”

Neymar registered 105 goals and 76 assists from 186 games for the Catalans.

Barcelona ready to offload Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are likely to offload Andreas Christensen this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have reportedly agreed to sign Jonathan Tah this summer as a free agent.

The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen is set to expire in less than five months and he has already announced that he will leave. The LaLiga giants will have to make space in their squad to fit Tah.

With Ronald Araujo signing a new deal, and Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez undroppable under Hansi Flick, the axe is likely to fall on Christensen. The Dane has struggled with injuries this season, registering just one appearance. The 28-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and Barcelona haven't handed him a new deal yet.

Pau Cubarsi signs a new deal

Pau Cubarsi

Pau Cubarsi has committed his future to Barcelona. The 17-year-old has been a rock at the back for Hansi Flick's team this season, registering 36 appearances across competitions.

The player's efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. However, the Catalans have now ended any speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Barca One, the teenager expressed his delight at extending his stay at Camp Nou.

"Hey Culés, I’m very happy to extend my contract. I hope to play at the new Spotify Camp Nou. Visca el Barça,” said Cubarsi.

Cubarsi has signed a new deal until 2029.

