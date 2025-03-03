Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Neymar wants to return, Catalans plan €100m Alexander Isak offer, and more - March 3, 2025

Barcelona secured a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday, March 2. Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Ronald Araujo, and Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net to take their team a point clear at the top of the table.

Ad

Meanwhile, Neymar is eager to rejoin the Catalans this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to break the bank to sign Alexander Isak.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 3, 2025.

Neymar wants to return

Neymar wants to return to Camp Nou

Neymar is eyeing a move back to Barcelona at the end of this season, according to journalist Helena Condis. The Brazilian superstar left Al-Hilal permanently in the winter transfer window to complete a move to boyhood club Santos.

Ad

Trending

Neymar was briefly linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou, but the transfer failed to materialize. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old harbors a desire to rejoin the Catalans this summer, and is ready to show that he can be a good fit to their plans.

Neymar wants to use the upcoming months to sharpen his skills and retain his top form to convince the LaLiga giants. He is even willing to accept a reduced pay package to help a deal get over the line.

Ad

Barcelona have been linked with the player multiple times since he left Camp Nou in 2017. A move has failed to materialize due to the exorbitant finances involved.

However, with the player now ready to accept reduced wages, the Catalans could be tempted to consider a transfer. Hansi Flick has a settled attacking trident of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal at his disposal. However, the prospect of adding a world class star like Neymar to his roster could appeal to the German tactician.

Ad

Barcelona plan €100m Alexander Isak offer

Alexander Isak

Barcelona are working on a €100m offer for Alexander Isak, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is already in the final phase of his career.

Ad

The LaLiga giants have apparently identified Isak as the ideal person to maintain the high standards in attack. Barcelona are even willing to break the bank to secure the 25-year-old, who has 22 goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions this season.

However, Newcastle United have no desire to let him go, especially since the Swede is under contract until 2028. The Magpies are likely to demand an even greater fee to part ways with the player, who also has admirers at Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ad

Catalans eyeing Andrei Ratiu

Andrei Ratiu

Barcelona are planning to offer €20m for Andrei Ratiu, according to El Nacional. The Romanian right-back has caught the eye with Rayo Vallecano this season, registering two goals and as many assists from 25 games across competitions.

Ad

His efforts have already convinced the LaLiga giants, who are looking for a new right-back at the moment. Hansi Flick has deployed Jules Kounde in the position with great success, but desires more cover for the role.

The 26-year-old is under contract with the Madrid-based club until 2028, but the Catalans are willing to offer €20m for his services. The player has a €25m release clause in his deal, but Rayo Vallecano could let him go for the aforementioned price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback