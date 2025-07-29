Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola not eyeing return, LaLiga ace opens up on relationship with Catalans, and more - July 29, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, July 31, in their upcoming pre-season tie. The LaLiga champions arrive at the game on the back of their 3-1 win against Vissel Kobe at the Misaki Park Stadium over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is not planning a return to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, a German goalkeeper has opened up on his relationship with the Catalans.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 29, 2025.

Pep Guardiola not eyeing return

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will not return to take charge of Barcelona in the future. The Spanish manager spent four seasons in charge of the Catalans, and won everything on offer with the club.

While Hansi Flick remains at the helm of matters at Camp Nou for now, rumours of Guardiola's possible return refuse to die. However, speaking recently as cited by Barca Universal, the Manchester City manager poured cold water on talks of a possible reunion in the future.

“It’s over. Over forever. It was very beautiful, but it’s over,” said Guardiola.

Guardiola registered 179 wins and just 21 defeats from 247 games in charge of Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on relationship with Barcelona

MArc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suggested that there are no hard feelings between him and Barcelona. The German custodian's future at Camp Nou is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are ready to let him go, raising questions about the player's relationship with the club. Interestingly, the German goalkeeper recently underwent surgery to address a lower back issue and is set to be sidelined for a few months.

Speaking to SPORT ahead of the procedure, Marc-Andre ter Stegen added that there are no hard feelings with the LaLiga champions.

“The relationship with the club is good, always good, intact,” said Ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen missed almost the entire 2024-25 campaign after picking up a knee injury in October last year. He ended the campaign with just nine appearances across competitions, registering one clean sheet.

Catalans sign Roger Martinez

Roger Martinez

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of former Espanyol midfielder Roger Martinez on a free transfer. The Catalans already signed Joan Garcia this summer from their local rivals, and have now picked up another young talent from across town.

The LaLiga giants shared a statement on social media to announce Martinez's arrival. The statement read:

"FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Roger Martinez for his transfer to Barça Atletic. The Badalona midfielder arrives on a free transfer and is tied to the club for two seasons, until June 30, 2027.”

It continued:

“The new Barça player has undergone the usual medical tests, visited the club’s facilities, and will join the Barça reserve team’s training under Juliano Belletti at Vall d’en Bas starting this Tuesday.”

Interestingly, Martinez spent a part of his formative years at La Masia. The 21-year-old registered one goal from 34 games across competitions last season while on loan at Lugo.

