Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Portuguese duo want Ansu Fati, RB Leipzig eyeing Spanish ace, and more - April 27, 2025

Barcelona secured a stunning 3-2 win over Real Madrid after extra time on Saturday, April 26, in the Copa del Rey final. Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Jules Kounde scored the goals to help the Catalans pick up their second silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, two Portuguese clubs are eager to secure Ansu Fati's services. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig have set their sights on a Spanish goalkeeper who is likely to leave Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 27, 2025.

Porto and Sporting want Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati.

Sporting and Porto are planning to lock horns for the services of Ansu Fati, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward is a peripheral figure for Barcelona and has struggled for game time this season.

The Catalans are ready to consider a summer exit, and the player is also keen to leave to resurrect his career. Porto enjoyed great success by roping in Samu Aghehowa last year, and are looking to repeat the trick with Fati.

Meanwhile, Sporting are preparing for Viktor Gyokeres' imminent departure this summer, and are betting on the 22-year-old to replenish their attack. Fati is under contract until 2027, but Barcelona are hoping to move him on this summer, preferably on a permanent deal.

RB Leipzig eyeing Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

RB Leipzig are ready to offer Inaki Pena an escape route from Barcelona, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish custodian's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air after a difficult season.

Pena has dropped behind Wojciech Szczesny in recent months, and his situation is likely to get worse once Marc-Andre ter Stegen returns from injury. The 26-year-old's contract expires in 2026, but his time with the Catalans could come to an end this year.

Despite his struggles, there's no shortage of interest in Pena ahead of the summer. However, RB Leipzig are leading the race for his services. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona could even let him leave for free.

Raphinha opens up on Barcelona future

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Raphinha has revealed that he will only leave Barcelona if they want him to go. The Brazilian forward has enjoyed the form of his life this season, registering 30 goals and 23 assists from 50 games across competitions.

Recent reports, however, have suggested that clubs from Saudi Arabia are eager to prise him away this summer. They are even ready to offer him lucrative wages to make the move.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, as cited by Barca Universal, Raphinha insisted that he will only leave if the Catalans no longer want him.

“The club. I’m someone who thinks this way: I’ll only stay where they want me to stay. I might want to stay here my whole life, but if I feel they don’t want me here, I’ll have no problem thanking them," said Raphinha.

He continued:

“I’m the most grateful person in the world to have worn this shirt, but if I feel the club doesn’t want me, I’ll say thank you very much, and I’ll go to where they want me.”

Raphinha's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2027.

