Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Premier League giants interested in Pedri, Gerard Pique says he might not be at the club next season and more - 7 September 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says European Super League is still alive

Barcelona president Joan Laporta discussed a number of issues in an interview with Onze (via Barca Blaugranes) on Monday. Laporta talked about Messi's exit, wanting to bring Neymar back and how he backs Ronald Koeman. But he also talked about the European Super League and says it is very much alive.

He said:

"The Super League? The project is alive. UEFA cannot act against us. We will see what the courts say. All the pressure put on the English clubs is useless if the courts accept the project.If the Super League goes ahead, it will be the most attractive competition in the world and it will help a lot financially."

NEWS | #FCB president Joan Laporta has claimed that the European Super League project is still “alive”.https://t.co/nkIQX1OBLD — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 7, 2021

Gerard Pique hints at retirement

Gerard Pique has said that he hasn't decided on whether or not the 2021-22 season will be his final season. The 34-year-old vowed to retire at Barcelona in an interview with La Sotana. Pique said:

"I will retire at Barca. This could be the last season, yes. I go year after year, so I cannot guarantee that I will be there next season. The day I feel that I can’t help Barca anymore, I will retire."

Pique has had an illustrious career. He won the World Cup and the Euros with the Spanish national side in 2010 and 2012 respectively. With Barcelona, Pique has won eight La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, seven Copa Del Reys, five Supercopa de Espanas, three Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Manchester City and Liverpool interested in Pedri

According to El Chiringuito, Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in young Barcelona midfielder Pedri. The 18-year-old has already established himself as an important member of Ronald Koeman's starting lineup.

He made 52 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Pedri's contract expires next summer and the Catalans are keen to give him a new deal. Barcelona already retain the option of extending it by a year unilaterally. Additionally, Pedri's release clause stands at €400 million and Barcelona are not looking to part ways with him or enter into negotiations for his sale.

