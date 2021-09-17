Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG sporting director says Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barca, Mino Raiola offers Paul Pogba to Blaugrana and more - 17 September 2021

Barcelona's first Champions League game of the post-Lionel Messi era ended in a humiliating 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich. There is a lot of pressure on Ronald Koeman and his players at the moment. Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and co. are already drawing up plans for the next transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 September 2021.

Martin Braithwaite undergoes knee surgery

Martin Braithwaite @MartinBraith Thanks for all the messages and support ❤️



Tunnel vision 👀 Thanks for all the messages and support ❤️



Tunnel vision 👀 https://t.co/heL3XtG6b4

There is an injury crisis of sorts at Barcelona. The club confirmed earlier this week that Pedri and Jordi Alba are both out for a while with injuries. The Catalans have now revealed that Danish striker Martin Braithwaite has undergone knee surgery.

As a result, the 30-year-old is likely be sidelined for about three to four months. Barcelona confirmed the same via a statement on their official website.

"Martin Braithwaite has undergone a successful operation on a patellofemoral injury (on the region between the kneecap and femur) in his left leg. Doctors Juan Carles Monllau and Jordi Puigdellívol conducted surgery under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Service."

Mino Raiola has told Barcelona they could try to lure Pogba next summer

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has enjoyed a tremendous start to the new season. He has registered seven assists in just four Premier League matches so far and seems to be really comfortable at the club. However, the Frenchman's current contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign an extension.

As per Sky Sports, Pogba is leaning towards extending his contract at Manchester United following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. But reports in Spain (via The Express) claim that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered his client's services to Barcelona.

Raiola has reportedly told the Catalans that he could try to tempt him to sign for the club if they indicate their interest in him.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



That's according to the papers.



The gossip ⤵



#bbcfootball Barcelona are reportedly hopeful of signing France midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer.That's according to the papers.The gossip ⤵ Barcelona are reportedly hopeful of signing France midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer.



That's according to the papers.



The gossip ⤵



#bbcfootball

PSG chief says Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has now admitted that Lionel Messi had his heart set on kicking on at Barcelona this summer. Speaking to Canal+ (via Sport), Leonardo said:

“I think his idea was to stay in Barcelona. Honestly, it was clear to him that his desire was not to leave and perhaps finish his career there.“

Also Read

Messi was linked with Paris Saint-Germain for a very long time. Leonardo has now admitted that they did contact him after he entered the last six months of his contract with Barcelona.

“I cannot hide that we had contacted him before. But always after the month of January, when he was six months from the end of his contract. We never contacted Messi before January 2021."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith