Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski's agent pushing for Barca move, Blaugrana enter race to sign 26-year-old Algerian defender and more - 13 April 2022

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their attempt to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Luuk de Jong's dramatic late winner helped Barcelona defeat Levante 3-2 over the weekend. The Catalans are now second in the La Liga table and have been in great form over the past couple of months. The club are also working actively behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona want to sell Francisco Trincao this summer

Francisco Trincao joined Barcelona from SC Braga in the summer of 2020. Hailed as one of the brightest young prospects in Portuguese football, Trincao came to the Camp Nou with a lot of promise. However, he struggled to settle down and was shipped out on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Wolves have the option of making his move permanent for a fee of €30 million. In an interview with BarçaTimes, Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti has now claimed that the Catalans are looking to sell Trincao this summer.

Barcelona are not impressed with Trincao's performances whilst on loan. He has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit so far this season.

Barcelona enter race for Ramy Bensebaini

As per Sport1, Barcelona are the latest entrants in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini. The Catalans are actively on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the aging Jordi Alba.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have already registered an interest in the 26-year-old who has become a regular in Monchengladbach's starting lineup. He has done a pretty commendable job this campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Bensebaini's current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in the summer of 2023. As such, the Bundesliga outfit will be open to cashing in on him this summer.

Robert Lewandowski's agent pushing for Barcelona move

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski in recent weeks. The 33-year-old's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2023 and he hasn't been able to reach an agreement over a new contract with the club.

As a result, Lewandowski is reportedly open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer. Barcelona have been in talks with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi, as per the reliable Fabrizio Romano (Here We Go Podcast).

According to a fresh report from SPORT, Lewandowski's agent is pushing for the Polish international to join the Catalans this summer. Zahavi's relationship with Bayern Munich has become strained in recent years.

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness even called Zahavi a 'greedy piranha' as his client David Alaba refused to accept a new deal offered by the club.

