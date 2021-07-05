Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robin Gosens discusses Barca links, Club to release two top stars and more - 4 July 2021

Robin Gosens has responded to transfer rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona,

Barcelona's summer transfer activities have started off on a good note. They've signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Now the Catalans are looking to offload some players and trim their wage bill.

Robin Gosens flattered by Barcelona transfer links

Barcelona are looking to sign a new left-back this summer. The Atalanta left-back was one of Germany's best players at Euro 2020 and he has been linked with the Cules. The left-back seems willing to discuss a potential move to Camp Nou.

Speaking to Sport1:

"We'll have a look now. Already during the European Championship I told my dad that he should just leave me alone with the topic. Now I'm back home again, I'll talk to him and see if something is on the program.

"I'm not lying when I say that I don't know anything about it at the moment. My entire focus was on the Euros. When something happens, let's see."

Francisco Trincao joins Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan

Barcelona confirmed today that forward Francisco Trincao has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan. The youngster was expected to be shipped out following the arrival of Memphis Depay. Barcelona released an official statement which reads:

“FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club have reached an agreement on the loan of Francisco Trincão until 30 June 2022. The English club will take responsibility for the player’s licence and the deal includes a non-compulsory option to buy.”

Trincao made 28 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga this past season but only three of those were starts. He scored three goals and provided two assists in Barcelona's 2020-21 league campaign.

Barcelona offer to release Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered to release Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti for free this summer. The Catalans are looking to trim their wage bill and have deemed Pjanic and Umtiti surplus to requirements.

Umtiti reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona and convince Ronald Koeman that he can be an important player for the club despite interest from Marseille and Lyon. Pjanic wants to leave the club and is waiting to see if he can land a permanent deal.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have been credited with an interest in the Bosnian international.

