Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Samuel Umtiti's stance on Barca exit revealed, Jordi Alba agrees to take wage cut and more - 24 August 2021

The post-Lionel Messi era has kicked off at the Camp Nou and Barcelona have garnered four points from their first two La Liga games of the season. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are still committed to trimming their wage bill. They are looking to offload multiple players before the end of the transfer window.

Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona training

Barcelona's young attacker Ansu Fati has finally returned to training after being sidelined for 290 days with a knee injury. The 18-year-old last featured for Barcelona in November 2020. Fati has been training alone for a while but took part in a few sessions with his teammates on Tuesday.

The weekend game against Getafe might come too soon for the Spaniard. He is expected to return to action after the international break. If everything goes to plan, Barcelona fans will be able to see Fati take the field in the game against Sevilla on September 11.

Jordi Alba agrees to take 25% wage cut

Barcelona's senior players are following Gerard Pique's example in helping the club navigate their financial crisis. According to ESPN, club veteran Jordi Alba has agreed to take a 25% reduction in his annual wages.

Alba reportedly earns €15 million annually. In addition to taking a 25% wage cut, he has also deferred another part of his pay. However, ESPN's sources haven't revealed the full details of the agreement. But they confirmed that he has agreed to a 'significant' reduction in wages.

Samuel Umtiti refuses to leave despite multiple offers

According to Marca, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti wants to prove to manager Ronald Koeman that he can contribute to the side. The 27-year-old's stint at the Camp Nou has been plagued by injuries and he started just six matches in La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona have many options at centre-back like Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia. Umtiti has been deemed surplus to requirements and the Catalans are keen to offload him to trim their wage bill.

Ronald Koeman suggested in a press conference last week that the Frenchman is not in his plans for the season. The report adds that Umtiti has received several offers to leave Barcelona but he wants to stay and prove himself at the Camp Nou.

If the club do end up having to accommodate him, they are very likely to ask him to take a wage cut. The club's top earners are all being asked to take a wage cut and the report claims that Griezmann will be the latest addition to that list.

