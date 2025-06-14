Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Spanish ace wants Camp Nou move, Catalans suffer Ivan Perisic blow, and more - June 14, 2025

Barcelona are looking to maintain their spectacular rise under Hansi Flick by investing wisely in the squad this summer. The German manager took charge of the Catalans in the summer of 2024, and helped them secure a domestic treble in his debut campaign.
Meanwhile, Nico Williams wants to move to Camp Nou this year. Elsewhere, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Ivan Perisic this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 14, 2025.
Nico Williams wants Camp Nou move
Nico Williams is keen to join Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward has caught the eye with Athletic Bilbao in recent years and has been linked with the Catalans for a while.
The LaLiga champions wanted to sign Williams in the summer of 2024, but the player apparently backed out of the move owing to registration concerns. The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Basque club this season as well, registering 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games.
Williams is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and is already a wanted man. Bayern Munich have already presented a proposal to move to the Allianz Arena, but the player is waiting for Barcelona.
The Catalans, interestingly, are in the market for a new left-forward, but Liverpool's Luis Diaz is their preferred target. However, the Blaugrana do have Williams on their wish list.
On the Spaniard's behest, the player's agent Felix Tainta apparently had a chat with sporting director Deco on Friday. Williams is eager to move to Camp Nou to play with Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal, who are his close friends. The Athletic Bilbao star has a €58m release clause in his deal, which could rise to €62m with inflation adjustment.
Barcelona suffer Ivan Perisic blow
Ivan Perisic is contemplating a renewal with PSV Eindhoven, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Croatian forward's contract with the Eredivisie club expires at the end of this month, and he is reportedly a target for Barcelona.
The Catalans apparently believe that Perisic could be a fine backup for Lamine Yamal on the right wing. The 36-year-old scored 16 goals and set up 11 more from 39 games for PSV this season, helping them win the league.
His contract situation also makes him an enticing option for the LaLiga champions, whose financial problems have been well documented. However, the Eredivisie champions have now offered Perisic a new two-year deal, and he is seriously considering a stay at the Philips Stadium. Interestingly, Perisic played under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are now hoping that the veteran forward could be tempted by a reunion at Camp Nou.
Catalans trigger Joan Garcia release clause
Barcelona have triggered Joan Garcia's €25m release clause, according to journalist Carlos Monfort. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that the player had agreed to move to Camp Nou this summer.
However, there remained doubts whether the Catalans had the funds to trigger the release clause in his contract with Espanyol. But the LaLiga champions have now paid the amount in full, and an official announcement is expected soon.