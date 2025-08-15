Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16, to face Mallorca in LaLiga. The Catalans won the league last season and will be determined to defend their title this campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the Catalans have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 15, 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Dani Olmo, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder was outstanding for Barcelona last season and has turned heads at north London.

Ad

Trending

Olmo registered 12 goals and seven assists from 39 games across competitions for the Catalans last campaign. However, the LaLiga champions are willing to consider his exit to ease their financial burden.

Barcelona are well covered in the position thanks to the emergence of Fermin Lopez, and Gavi's return from injury. While Olmo is highly regarded at the Camp Nou, the club hierarchy are ready to make a sacrifice to help adjust their monetary issues.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the situation and are willing to prise the 27-year-old away. Spurs are looking to inject a shot of creativity into their roster following the recent injury to James Maddison.

Olmo has all the attributes to be a good fit for the job. The English side are apparently willing to offer €70m for the player, which could be enough to convince the Catalans.

Barcelona want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic

Barcelona have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga champions are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 next week.

Ad

The Polish striker's contract with the Catalans expires in less than 12 months, adding to speculation regarding his future. Vlahovic, meanwhile, has also entered the final year of his deal with Juventus, who are eager to move him to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Barcelona and Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing the situation with interest. Vlahovic hasn't been in his element for the Bianconeri of late, but his stock remains high. However, he is one of the highest-paid stars at Turin, and his wages could pose a problem for the Spanish champions.

Ad

Ibrahima Konate ready to join Catalans

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is open to a move to Barcelona, according to Sempre Barca. The French defender is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool, and hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Ad

Konate has been quite impressive for the Reds in recent years, and has admirers at clubs across the continent. Interestingly, the Catalans have already taken advantage of his contract situation to initiate contract talks.

The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new central defender following Inigo Martinez's move to Al-Nassr this month and found their man in Konate. However, the 26-year-old is apparently determined to stay at Liverpool at the moment, and wants to see if the club offer him a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More