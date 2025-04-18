Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Catalans ace, club plan Frenkie de Jong renewal, and more - April 18, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 19). Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game sitting at the top of the league table after 31 games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Catalans defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to hand Frenkie de Jong a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 18, 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a move for Eric Garcia this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish defender is no longer a first choice for Barcelona and remains linked with an exit ahead of the summer.

Garcia already has experience of playing in the Premier League, with Manchester City. While his career has failed to take off with the Catalans, the 24-year-old's stock remains high.

Spurs are ready to prise him away at the end of the campaign and are apparently willing to offer €15m for his signature. Hansi Flick is reportedly impressed by Garcia's versatility, but with Barcelona struggling with financial issues, an exit is expected this summer. However, the Catalans reportedly want €20m to let him go.

Barcelona plan Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are ready to keep Frenkie de Jong at the club beyond his current contract, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The club are pleased with the Dutchman's recent form, while their relationship with his agent has also improved in recent weeks.

De Jong has been indispensable under Hansi Flick in recent weeks, and the Catalans are eager to keep hold of him. The 27-year-old's contract expires in less than 18 months, but he remains linked with an exit this summer.

However, the LaLiga giants are working to tie him down to a new deal. Both parties are confident that a renewal will materialize soon.

Ansu Fati was close to joining Besiktas in January, says president

Ansu Fati.

Besiktas were a step away from securing the services of Ansu Fati in January, according to Besiktas president Serdal Adali (via Barca Universal). The Spanish forward's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

Fati was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona in January, but ended up staying. However, his situation has failed to improve so far, and the 22-year-old is expected to be on his way at the end of the season.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS (via Barca Universal), Adali said Besiktas had reached an agreement with the Catalans to sign Fati in January.

“Ansu Fati was on our agenda, as were Patrick Berg and Samuel Dahl. After the Europa League match against Twente, my intention was to bring Fati to Istanbul. We had even reached an agreement with Barcelona for his transfer,” Adali said.

He continued:

“On the night of the elimination, they informed us that he wouldn’t be coming. The player was very excited; he had already contacted his father. But our European elimination ruined the signings.”

Fati has registered just nine appearances across competitions this season, only one of which was a start.

